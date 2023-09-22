Jawan Piracy Battle: Delhi HC Takes Strict Action Against Culprits

Home

Jawan Piracy Battle: Delhi High Court Orders WhatsApp, Telegram To Reveal Identities of Those Guilty

The Delhi High Court has directed WhatsApp, Telegram, and mobile network operators to provide subscriber information of those who are involved in the illegal distribution of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Jawan piracy crackdown. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has turned out to be a blockbuster hit nearing the Rs 1000-crore mark. However, the success of the movie also means that the action-thriller faces a high piracy threat. Keeping this in view, producers of the film, Red Chillies Entertainment filed a petition with the Delhi High Court to suspend and deactivate the WhatsApp groups, and Telegram channels that were found guilty of illegally distributing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Reacting to the petition, the Delhi High Court has ordered the parent companies of WhatsApp, Meta Platforms Inc., and Telegram FZ LLC to get rid of the accused groups and channels respectively.

The Delhi HC has further asked WhatsApp, Telegram, and mobile network operators to share the subscriber information so that legal action can be taken against those who are guilty.

The court further got the number of accused Rohit Sharma deactivated from WhatsApp for selling pirated copies of Jawan. His WhatsApp groups and social media pages have also been deactivated. For the unversed, Red Chillies Entertainment filed a police complaint on September 13 against Rohit Sharma and others responsible for the illegal circulation of Atlee’s directorial. Police are also expected to take action against them soon.

If the sources are to be believed, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster hit have employed anti-piracy agencies to get a hold of all pirated copies of the movie being circulated on various platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and others.

It might also be noted here that the Indian government recently took a step to curb the piracy of Indian films by passing the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Jawan’s Box Office Success

Everything about the film – from its stellar star cast, to edge-of-the-seat thriller, and jaw-dropping action – has left the fans in awe. Jawan has already become the second-highest Indian release after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. While Pathaan garnered a total of Rs 543.05 crore, Jawan minted a total of Rs 526.73 crore at the domestic box office. The film’s overall collection is also nearly the Rs 1000-crore mark.

The power pack cast of the movie includes Nayanthara as the leading lady, Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra among others.

