Jawan Press Meet: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Groove to Chaleya – Watch Viral Video

Jawan Press Meet: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone grooved to the peppy romantic track 'Chaleya' from the Atlee directorial. - Watch Viral Video

Jawan Press Conference: Shah Rukh Khan is basking high on the box office success of Jawan. The film is his second biggest blockbuster of 2023 after Pathaan. The actor has yet again proved his on-screen charisma with Jawan where he plays a dual role. The film is being hailed for conveying message on society, politics, humanity and rebellion. The Jawan actor attended a press meet with Deepika Padukone, Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika and Shah Rukh’s chemistry is winning hearts despite the former’s limited screen time. SRK wore a black suit and white shirt, while Deepika looked stunning in a stylish saree and matching backless blouse.

WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN-DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S VIRAL DANCE VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

SHAH RUKH KHAN-DEEPIKA PADUKONE GROOVE TO ‘CHALEYA’ FROM ‘JAWAN’

On audiences request the duo grooved to Chaleya from Jawan. The popular track is originally picturised on SRK and Nayanthara, but the latter couldn’t attend the event. As Shah Rukh and Deepika danced on Chaleya, the crowd cheered and whistled for them. The actor who will next be seen in Dunki looked dashing in his suit. The Fighter actress also looked sensuous and graceful in her hot backless blouse and matching saree. She brought the much-needed glam quotient and panache with her presence at the Jawan press meet.

Deepika was paired opposite Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Pathaan. She will next b seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. Deepika is also working alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.

SRK will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki featuring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Satish Shah, Jeremy Wheeler and Attila Arpa. The movie also has a special appearance by Vicky Kaushal.

For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Jawan, check out this space at India.com.

