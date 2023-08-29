Home

Entertainment

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan Does Pelvic Thrust After Doing Chaiya Chaiya – Watch New Song From Jawan

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan Does Pelvic Thrust After Doing Chaiya Chaiya – Watch New Song From Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan dances like there's no tomorrow in the new song from his upcoming film 'Jawan'. Titled 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya', the video features him doing a pelvic thrust.

Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya review as Shah Rukh Khan does pelvic thrust

Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya review: The new song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan titled ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ is here and it’s everything that the fans were expecting. The song features the superstar dancing his heart out with his female counterparts letting their hair down. Wearing black cargo pants with a matching jacket and vest, he carries his swag on his sleeves. This is the SRK for those who loved him dancing to the tunes of energetic numbers like ‘Chaiya Chaiya‘ and ‘Chhammak Chhallo‘.

Trending Now

Shah Rukh romances Nayanthara in Jawan’s ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ and together, they set the dance floor on fire with their soaring chemistry. The two look absolutely stunning together. Not to mention how they match their steps to give the most visually energetic song of the season. Sanya Malhotra, Leher Khan and Sanjita Bhattacharya also make grooving appearances in the video.

Watch The ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ Song From Jawan Here:

The song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao. Anirudh is a debutant music composer and singer whose music has already been hyped by SRK himself. So much so that Jawan is being called ‘an Anirudh musical’ by the makers. The lyrics of ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ are penned by Kumaar and the ecstatic choreography is designed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

This is the second song from Jawan that the makers have released before launching the grand trailer on August 31st. There’s a lot of fan frenzy around the trailer of the Atlee directorial which will be released at Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Thursday at 9 pm. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Jawan!

What are your thoughts about ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya‘?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES