Jawan Release: Censor Board Suggests 7 Cuts, Change in Dialogues in Shah Rukh Khan’s Film

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is easily one of the most awaited films of this year. Now, the film with a running time of 169.14 minutes has been given a U (A) certificate. A copy of the Censor Board’s demand to alter seven scenes from the film was posted on social media. The Censor Board had suggested shortening the length of certain scenes in Jawan and also asked makers to reduce violent content in the film such as visuals of the beheaded body. CBFC also asked to modify the dialogues and remove a few words that sound inappropriate.

After Pathan’s success, there are higher expectations from Shah Rukh Khan’s second film of the year Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is made on a huge budget of 300 crore – it is one of SRK’s most expensive projects.

List of Cuts in Jawan Suggested by Censor Board

Jawan makers have been asked to reduce the visuals of suicide. Removal of a scene with the visuals of the beheaded body. Removal of word ‘paida hoke…’ in the movie and suggested the medication at a particular scene. Suitably modify the dialogues ‘ungli karna…’ to ‘usse use karo…’ Another dialogue has been asked to change ‘foreign language hai…’ Removal of NSG references in the movie Changes have also been suggested to the ‘out of context’ mention of the President of India. The term has to be replaced with ‘Head Of State’.

#Jawan Censor Certificate , Censor Cuts And Runtime details.

Last month, when Shah Rukh Khan dropped the poster of Jawan, it made headlines as the superstar was seen rocking a bald look, a glimpse of which was also revealed in the special prevue of Jawan which was released in July.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, features Shah Rukh in the titular role, translated to ‘soldier’ in English. He is joined by many fabulous actors in the movies including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathy, Thalapathy Vijay, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra among others. Speculations are rife that even Kiara Advani makes a special appearance in the film.

