Home

Entertainment

Amid Jawan Release, Ex-NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Granted Relief From Bombay HC in Bribery Case

Amid Jawan Release, Ex-NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Granted Relief From Bombay HC in Bribery Case

Amid Jawan Release, ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede was granted relief from Bombay High Court in bribery case.

Amid Jawan Release, Ex-NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Granted Relief From Bombay HC in Bribery Case

Sameer Wankhede Granted Relief From Bombay HC in Bribery Case: Sameer Wankhede has a big win amid Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan release as he has been granted protection by the Bombay High Court in the Rs 25 Crore bribery case. The Bombay HC on Wednesday extended interim protection from arrest till September 29, 2023, to the former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director. Wankhede has been accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on bribery charges with regard to the cruise drug bust probe involving Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan. For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship here. Wankhede was NCB chief at that time. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

Trending Now

SAMEER WANKHEDE GETS RELIEF FROM COURT IN RS 25 CRORE BRIBERY CASE

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) recently held that NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh was actively involved in the Cordelia cruise drug bust probe and could not have been part of the special inquiry team (SET), as per Wankhede’s statement to the court on Tuesday. A division bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre and Justice Rajesh S Patil heard the former NCB official’s plea. Additional Solicitor General Devang Vyas for CBI said that SG Mehta will respond to the plea on September 29, after which the bench adjourned the matter, as reported by The Indian Express. The Bombay HC will hear senior advocate Aabad Ponda for Wankhede on September 27, 2023. CBI’s response by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will be heard by the court on September 29, 2023.

You may like to read

Wankhede recently wrote a cryptic tweet after the line “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Talk to the dad before going after his son)” from Jawan went viral.

For more updates on Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES