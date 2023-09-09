Ridhi Dogra Pens Down Her Feelings To Work In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan

Home

Entertainment

Jawan: Ridhi Dogra Reveals It Was A Privilege To See Shah Rukh Khan’s Dedication Towards Work

Jawan: Ridhi Dogra Reveals It Was A Privilege To See Shah Rukh Khan’s Dedication Towards Work

After bagging huge success for her role in Jawan, Ridhi Dogra dropped a BTS video of her transformation into her Jawan character along with a long caption sharing her dumbfounded experience working with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan released worldwide on September 7. (Image Credits: Instagram)

As the fresh day brings joy to the cast of Atlee’s directorial Jawan after it made an earth-shattering opening collection at the box office, the film is continuing to receive praise from critics and audiences in tinseltown. The performance of the cast in the vigilante drama is being liked by all. The film has also found a fan in Ridhi Dogra, who was seen playing the role of Kaveri Amma in the film. Recently, the popular character from the film took to her Instagram handle and shared a lengthy post to express her roller coaster time during the shoot and how this role was a test and a golden opportunity for her. Besides, the actress hailed Shah Rukh Khan’s dedication and commitment to his work, saying it was a privilege to see him work.

Trending Now

Ridhi Dogra Reveals Working In Jawan Was A Test And A GOLDEN Opportunity

After bagging huge success for her role in Jawan, Ridhi Dogra dropped a BTS video showcasing her makeover from Rishi into her Jawan character, Kaveri. The actress also penned a lengthy caption along with the post sharing her experience working with Bollywood’s Baadshah and expressing gratitude towards fans for showering love to her part in the film.

You may like to read

Ridhi wrote, “THIS FILM IS A BLOCKBUSTER! This is what I said every time I was on the sets of Jawan. You all are celebrating Jawan as a festival which makes me want to celebrate too with this loooong post. I’m grateful beyond words for everyone acknowledging my part in the film. It gives courage to an artist to keep taking risks and I thank you for that deeply.”

She went on to say, “Jawan was a Test and a GOLDEN opportunity. As a student of Cinema, it was a ‘Dream Come True’. I got to observe and learn and soak it all in. Every time I was on set, I was Like a kid in a candy story. In Cinema History!!! Nowhere else I’d rather be.”

Ridhi Dogra Is Dumbfounded To See Shah Rukh Khan’s Dedication

Adding further, Ridhi Dogra heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan and expressed that she was in awe to see Shah Rukh’s dedication and commitment. She also said that now she has a lifelong answer to who’s her favourite co-star. At the end of her long note, Ridhi also revealed that no phones were allowed on the set of Jawan. Ridhi wrote, “As a fan! Well, I was speechless or dumbfounded. And the old-age prosthetics didn’t help my swag at ALL. But to see Shah Rukh Khan on set. His dedication, his patience, his focus, and his commitment to the larger picture were just such a privilege. I know I’ve got a lifelong answer to ‘Who’s your favourite costar’ !!!”.

Check out Ridhi Dogra’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra)



About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer action thriller Jawan, finally released worldwide in theatres this Thursday, September 7. Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the film has a star-studded ensemble featuring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. This film marked King Khan’s first onscreen collaboration with director Atlee and leading actress Nayanthara. The highly anticipated film also includes Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Girija Oak and others. Moreover, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have a special cameo appearance in Jawan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES