Shah Rukh Khan Fans Demand Refund For Jawan From The Cinema Hall

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Ask For Refund From The Cinema Hall And The Reason Will Shock You

The Instagram user Sahar Rashid revealed in her Insta video that the cinema owners refunded her tickets and also gave them complimentary tickets to another show for SRK's Jawan.

Fans demand refund for SRK's Jawan. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience since day one. In the middle of all this praise, a group of upset moviegoers asked for a refund from the cinema hall. However, it is not for the reason that you might think. An Instagram user captured the entire event and later shared it on social media. According to an Instagram user, the cinema hall played only the second half of the movie, finishing it in just half of the total runtime before the interval.

As expected, the cinemagoers were left confused. Later on, the user went on to explain that it was a mistake, and the theatre accidentally showed the second half of the film first and failed to play the first half. Upset by this, some members of the audience even asked for a refund for Jawan from the cinema hall where the incident took place.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Sahar Rashid captioned the post, “Troll hi ho gaya…Pls watch the entire video to see what happened while I went to watch srk movie in cinema after YEARS! @vue you should not only refund one ticket but entire years tickets for spoiling my dream actor’s movie…@iamsrk only if you could see what happened with your fans.” Later, she added that the cinema owners refunded their tickets. Not just that, they further gave them complimentary tickets to another show for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makeup by Sahar Rashid (@makeupbysaharrashid)



Netizens React To The Post

Reacting to the Insta post, a netizen wrote in the comment section, “Omg!! The first half was actually the best… even if they refund uff they ruined the whole experience!!!” Another Insta user who was also present at the show commented, “Was there at the exact same time!! Man, It was such a waste of time…. We all experienced such an event for the first time in our lives!!!!!”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee’s Bollywood debut Jawan also features Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles, along with Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Priyamani as the supporting cast. Released on September 7, Jawan minted Rs 300 crore from the domestic market, and approximately Rs 600 crore globally.

