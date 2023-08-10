Home

Entertainment

For Jawan Co-Actor Vijay Sethupathi, Shah Rukh Khan Has This To Say

For Jawan Co-Actor Vijay Sethupathi, Shah Rukh Khan Has This To Say

Recently, the makers of Jawan took to their social media handles and unveiled another stunning poster of the pan-India film. The poster featured the lead star cast of the movie and gave a sneak peek into their characters.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. (Image Credits: Instagram)

This week has surely been a treat for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. From sharing a solo poster of himself from the highly-anticipated movie Jawan to the brand-new group photo of the star-studded cast on Thursday, there is a lot King Khan is cooking to create a huge buzz among the audience. Not just this, Shah Rukh Khan has once again hosted his most famous ‘Ask SRK’ session on X, previously known as Twitter. Soon after the session started, fans chimed in with a plethora of questions. Among which, in reply to one of the questions, Shah Rukh Khan revealed about Vijay Sethupathi’s role in the film.

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About Vijay Sethupathi’s Role In Jawan

During an ‘Ask SRK’ interaction on X, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to give an insight into Vijay’s role in Jawan.

Replying to this, the Baadshah of Bollywood said that the National Award winner co-star is such an amazing person and actor. He further said that he really wants everyone to see his subtle nuances and histrionics in the film. He concluded by saying ‘too good’.

@VijaySethuOffl he is such an amazing person and actor. Really want everyone to see his subtle nuances and histrionics in the film. Too good. #Jawan https://t.co/Qbx5MQuqF9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Jawan’s New Poster Out

Recently, the makers of Jawan took to their social media handles and unveiled another stunning poster of the pan-India film. Featuring the lead star cast of the movie including Shah Rukh Khan, antagonist Vijay Sethupathi and leading lady Nayanthara, the poster gives a sneak peek into their characters. In the poster, King Khan can be seen sporting his viral bald look while Vijay Sethupathi looked menacing in large glasses and a gray beard look. Nonetheless, Nayanthara is seen essaying the role of a fearless cop aiming a rifle. Dropping the poster on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan captioned, “The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous.”

Have a look at the fierce poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)



Besides King Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The star-studded film will also see Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Sunil Grover. Directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is scheduled to fire up the silver screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES