Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals How Atlee Reacted To His ‘Cool Shots’

Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that every time he thought he had done a cool shot in Jawan, director Atlee would be like, ‘No, this is mass and not class'.

SRK About Jawan Director Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee recently came together to celebrate the phenomenal success of their action thriller Jawan. The makers recently hosted a grand success bash for the film in Mumbai. During the event, Shah Rukh Khan shared his experience of working with Atlee. King Khan further disclosed how the filmmaker reacted when he gave a cool shot for Jawan. As quoted in a Pinkvilla report, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that every time he thought he had done a cool shot, Atlee would be like, ‘No, this is mass and not class’. Bollywood’s Baadshah further said that whatever he has done in the film is because of the love of the team.

SRK further claimed that it is the duty of every actor to make their director happy in their every film as it is through the eyes of the director that everybody perceives and sees the actor.

Nayanthara Shared A Special Video Message

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, the female lead of the movie was not present at the event due to a personal reason. However, the South beauty shared a video message for her fans saying that even though she is not there in person, she truly wished she could be there, surrounded by the incredible people who have supported her throughout her journey.

Nayanthara added that she was unable to be a part of the event as it was also a special occasion for her family and she wanted to spend this time with them. The diva further said that she has been reading all the messages, and is absolutely overwhelmed by the love for Jawan. She was quoted saying, “It means the world to me, and I am extremely grateful for it.”

Shah Rukh Khan On Dunki Release

After Jawan, SRK will commence work on his next, Dunki with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. During the event, Shah Rukh Khan said that the film would be released around New Year and Christmas this year.

#WATCH | During the post-success event of Film Jawan in Mumbai, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'…" pic.twitter.com/madJwwc25h — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023

The superstar also revealed that he is working harder than he has worked in the last 29 years. He said “I Will keep working hard because now I’m the happiest when people get happy after watching the film.”

