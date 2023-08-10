Home

This Is What One Can Learn From Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Release Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan once again conducted his famous ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, rebranded as X. In the streak of questions asked by fans, SRK had the perfect reply for all!

Jawan is all set for its theatrical release worldwide on September 7. (Image Credits: Instagram)

With Atlee’s directorial Jawan nearing its release, all eyes are on the lead character Shah Rukh Khan. The film is making fans go crazy with the unwrapping of each detail. From King Khan grooving in first song Zinda Bande to an impromptu dance in ‘Beqarar Karke’ song, the hype of the film is on another level. The film has already started grabbing limelight even months before its release and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, rebranded as X, is a boost to his film promotions. From revealing details of his upcoming film Jawan to answering questions about his bald look in the film, today, Bollywood’s Baadshah didn’t disappoint any of his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan Answers To Fans Questions

Shah Rukh Khan once again conducted his famous ‘Ask SRK’ session on social media platform X. In the streak of questions asked by fans, SRK had the perfect reply for all. Here are some of the questions asked by SRK fans:

Shah Rukh Khan’s bald look has become an instant hit but a fan asked as to why he decided to go bald, for the first time in his career for one of his Jawan avatars. The user questioned, “Why did you go Bald paaji? You are looking menacing. What happened? #Jawan.”

Responding in his wittiest way, SRK said, “Ghar ke bahar aule padh rahe the socha ganja ho jaoon pura maza lootun (There was a hailstorm near my house and I thought of going bald and make the most out of it.)”

Ghar ke bahar aule padh rahe the….socha ganja ho jaoon….pura maza lootun…. https://t.co/U0S9DZKeIo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Another fan questioned how long it took to make the movie end to end. Shah Rukh Khan responded, “Took a little longer than should have. Poor @Atlee_dir has become less Jawan ha ha. But as they say Rome was not…etc etc. #Jawan.”

Took a little longer than should have. Poor @Atlee_dir has become less Jawan ha ha. But as they say Rome was not….etc etc. #Jawan https://t.co/Ge19Uficte — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

An individual chimed in and asked, “Hello @iamsrk sir, can you tell us any lessons or messages from #Jawan that you hope the audience will take away after watching the film? Looking forward to it! #AskSRK”.

In no time, King Khan shared that the film has a strong take on women empowerment. He further added that the film depicts how to respect and stand for them.

The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan https://t.co/Bd2HySxhZF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

About Jawan

Helmed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, the action thriller Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation. The highly anticipated film starring Shah Rukh Khan as lead has created a huge buzz already after the electrifying Jawan Prevue. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, the film also casts South Sensation Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, among others in key roles.

Remarkably, it is speculated that Deepika Padukone will also make a special appearance in the film. So, brace yourselves up as the King Khan’s starrer Jawan is all set for its theatrical release worldwide on September 7.

Don’t missed the Jawan’s trailer, check it out here:

SRK’s Upcoming Projects

The Jawan actor will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Other than this, the superstar will be working alongside his daughter Suhana Khan for his next project.

