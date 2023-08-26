Home

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Teases Energetic Dance Moves in Groovy ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ Promo – Watch

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan recently teased his fans with energetic dance moves in the peppy dance track 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' promo. - Watch

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan is back with his action-thriller Jawan releasing on the first week of September 2023. The actor who gave the first and biggest box office hit of 2023 with Pathaan is back to his favourite role genre. The Atlee directorial is produced by Shah Rukh’s home production Red Chillies Entertainment and also marks the Tamil filmmaker’s Bollywood debut. The movie also has Tamil superstar Nayanthara aka lady Thalaivi paired opposite SRK. While Farzi fame Vijay Sethupathi is the main antagonist in the musical actioner. The film has Shah Rukh recreating many of his signature moves in the dance promos.

WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN’S NOT RAMAIYA VASTAVAIYA TEASER:

Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan pic.twitter.com/zb9Zsq9bJr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

SHAH RUKH KHAN DROPS TEASER OF PEPPY TRACK FROM JAWAN

While fans await Jawan trailer release, the actor dropped the teaser of one more song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. In the 12 seconds long song SRK is seen dressed in black jeans and matching jacket and t-shirt. The actor grooves to the peppy song which indicates some energetic moves. The lyrics of the track are, “Pehle karu Chaiya Chaiya re, ab karu Tata Thaiya…(Before this I was in Chaiya Chaiya, but this time it will be different)” The lines are referred to Shah Rukh’s iconic song Chaiya Chaiya from Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. The Jawan actor took to his twitter handle and captioned his post as, “Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan.”

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Leher Khan and others in crucial roles. The film is slated to release on September 7, 2023.

