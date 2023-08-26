Home

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Action-Thriller Becomes First Indian Film to be Screened at World Largest IMAX in Germany

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stones unturned in promoting his action-thriller Jawan. The actor has collaborating with Tamil filmmaker Atlee who makes his Bollywood debut with the film. The Atlee directorial also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi making their grand entry in Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh recently released his song promo from the film titled not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The film is highly anticipated because of its stellar cast and being SRK’s second release after Pathaan. The latter became the biggest commercial hit in Shah Rukh’s movie career and also turned out to be the highest grossing blockbuster of 2022.

JAWAN CREATES HISTORIC RECORD WITH ITS SCHEDULED RELEASE ON WORLD’S LARGEST IMAX

Jawan has achieved a historic feat as it is going to be screened at world’s largest IMAX in Germany. The Shah Rukh-Nayanthara starrer will be showcased on a gigantic permanent IMAX screen, Traumpalast in Leonberg, Germany. The IMAX screen is 125 feet wide and 72 feet tall according to media reports. Jawan will become the first Indian film to be released on the IMAX established on December 6, 2022. It broke the previous record of the largest IMAX screen as well. Guinness World Records titled the cinema hall as the largest permanent cinema hall, with an area of 814.8 square meters. Jawan released the new poster of Jawan on Friday, August 25, 2023 and captioned his post as, “Yeh to shuruaat hai…. The Many Faces of Justice. yeh teer hain…. abhi dhaal baaki hai.….. yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch… abhi Jawaab baaki hai. (There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Acel!!).”

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Leher Khan and others in crucial roles. The film is slated to release on September 7, 2023.

