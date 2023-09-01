Home

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Unseen Dance on 'Zinda Banda' From Dubai Event Goes Viral, Watch

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Unseen Dance on ‘Zinda Banda’ From Dubai Event Goes Viral, Watch

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s unseen dance on 'Zinda Banda' and 'Chaleya' From Dubai promotional event is breaking the internet. Watch

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Unseen Dance on ‘Zinda Banda’ From Dubai Event Goes Viral, Watch

Jawan Dubai Unseen Videos: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-thriller Jawan is making the right kind of noise. The film’s trailer has got a massive response from fans who have been lauding the action, VFX and majestic spectacle created by Atlee in his Bollywood directorial debut. Shah Rukh’s pairing with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi playing the main antagonist in the vigilante actioner has generated curiosity among movie buffs. Apart from the buzz around the film, SRK’s unseen dance videos from the recent Dubai event have gone viral. The actor is seen grooving to Zinda Banda and Chaleya at the pre-trailer release event held at Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE.

SHAH RUKH KHAN THRILLS FANS AT DUBAI EVENT

Shah Rukh danced his heart out to Zinda Banda from Jawan. He also performed to the slow track Chaleya. Prior to the promotional event, the Jawan actor had requested his fans to be dressed in red. The actor danced on the stage dressed in red jacket, black t-shirt and matching pants. Amid the fandom and cheering by the crowd, SRK greeted them in his signature pose.

WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEOS FROM JAWAN PRE-TRAILER EVENT IN DUBAI:

King Khan’s signature pose in a boat at the Burj Khalifa’s lake as he waves to the ocean of love in Dubai! ❤️🔥#Jawan #JawanIndubai #JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifa #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/QEb6KRsJiL — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023



Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.

