Home

Entertainment

Jawan Success: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Aryan Khan Inspired Him to do This Film

Jawan Success: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Aryan Khan Inspired Him to do This Film

Jawan Success: Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that his son Aryan Khan inspired him to do Atlee's massy actioner.

Jawan Success: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Aryan Khan Inspired Him to do This Film

Jawan Success: Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the press meet of Jawan post its success. He was accompanied by Deepika Padukone, Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi. Nayanthara could not be present at the event. The Jawan team answered questions related to the film and the idea behind the story. Shah Rukh revealed that he was inspired by his son Aryan Khan for making Jawan. He told that Aryan and Suhana persuaded him to make commercial films so that AbRam gets to know about the kind of cinema SRK did in the late 90s and early 2000s. The Jawan actor also jokingly said the Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before you touch the son, deal with the father) line at the press conference.

Trending Now

SHAH RUKH KHAN RECALLS ARYAN KHAN PERSUADED HIM TO DO ‘JAWAN’

Shah Rukh told, “My elder son told me that ‘the kind of films that you used to do we got to see them while growing up.’ But my third child AbRam is too small so he did not get to see those movies. So, he said to me that I must do atleast 4-5 more of such films. ‘Aryan and Suhana said we have seen you doing hit films, please work hard so that Abram Khan can also see you giving hits.’ Therefore, I will keep working harder. Today, I feel very good whenever a film is appreciated by the audiences. The love from the people give me happiness.”

You may like to read

Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover and others in crucial roles. The Atlee directorial also has special cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. The film released on September 9, 2023. Jawan is inching closer to Rs 700 Crore gross worldwide.

For more updates on Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES