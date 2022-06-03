Jawan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s much speculated collaboration with Atlee has been titled Jawan. After the announcement on social media, Shah Rukh Khan also dropped Jawan teaser on his Instagram handle. Jawan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Shah Rukh’s first look from the film is also revealed in the teaser. Jawan teaser shows Northern Lights over mountain tops in the introduction scene. SRK with his face wrapped with bandages removes a tarpaulin from a table revealing the hidden weapons. In the final shot Shah Rukh’s complete first look is unveiled while he sits with a gun. SRK responds to a female voice in a walkie talkie that says, “Good to go chief!” Shah Rukh responds “Ready” followed by a laughter.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Poster Of 'Jawan'

Jawan Teaser Hailed by Fans and Celebs!

SRK captioned his Instagram teaser as, “Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. gaurikhan @atlee47 @redchilliesent.” Fans and celebs hailed the teaser. Manish Malhotra commented, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤩👍.” A fan commented, “Pathaan jawaan dunki next year you will rule🔥.” Another netizen wrote, “Blockbuster for sure❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

