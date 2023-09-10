Home

‘Thank You SRK’: Dr Kafeel Khan Praises Jawan For Depicting Gorakhpur Tragedy in Sanya Malhotra’s Angle

Dr Kafeel Khan praised Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee for depicting Gorakhpur tragedy in Sanya Malhotra's angle.

Dr Kafeel Khan Praises Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner Jawan is smashing box office records as movie buffs and critics are hailing the film for its social message apart from high-octane action and grand VFX. The musical vigilante action-thriller showcases Shah Rukh as the Robin-Hood superhero who disguises in order to punish the corrupt and help the oppressed and needy. SRK’s monologue from the movie about questioning politicians is breaking the internet. Recently, Dr Kafeel Khan thanked the Jawan actor and filmmaker Atlee for depicting Sanya Malhotra’s angle. Though Dr Kafeel has not yet seen the film but he reacted to netizens’ analogy of corelating Sanya’s story with Gorakhpur tragedy.

DR KAFEEL KHAN THANKS SRK IN TWEET POST:

मैंने जवान #Javan देखी तो नहीं पर लोगो ने फ़ोन मेसेज कर कह रहे आपकी याद आयी 🙏🏾

फ़िल्मी दुनिया और असली ज़िंदगी में बहुत फ़र्क़ होता है

जवान में गुनहगार स्वास्थ मंत्री वैगैरह को सजा मिल जाती है

पर यहाँ तो मुझे और उन 81 परिवार आज भी इंसाफ़ के लिए भटक रहे 😢🤲🏾

शुक्रिया @iamsrk जनाब… pic.twitter.com/YmeAzbunSX — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) September 9, 2023

DR KAFEEL KHAN THANKS SHAH RUKH KHAN AND ATLEE

Sanya’s Dr Eeram in Jawan tries to resolve the crisis of lack of oxygen cylinder in a government hospital. In-spite of her efforts 63 children die and Eeram is later arrested for dereliction of duty. Eagle-eye fans drew parallels with Gorakhpur train tragedy. Dr Kafeel acknowledged the same in his recent tweet post by expressing his gratitude towards SRK and Atlee. He tweeted, “I haven’t seen Jawan but people have been messaging me saying they missed you (namaste emoji) There is a lot of difference between the film world and real life. The culprits in the army, health minister etc. get punished But here I and those 81 families are still wandering for justice (sad and prayer emojis) Thank you @iamsrk sir and @Atlee_dir sir for raising the social issue (thumbs up emoji)”.

Fo the unversed, Dr. Kafeel is a doctor and a former lecturer at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur. In 2021, he wrote a book titled The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: A Doctor’s Memory of a Deadly Medical Crisis based on his own experiences.

