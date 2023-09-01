Home

Entertainment

Jawan To Friday Night Plan: 5 Movies That Must Be On Your Watchlist This September

Jawan To Friday Night Plan: 5 Movies That Must Be On Your Watchlist This September

Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming action thriller Jawan will mark the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara, and prominent South director Atlee.

B-town movies releasing this September. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

September seems to be extremely promising for movie buffs. There are several highly-anticipated Bollywood movies ready to be released this month. While there are certain projects that will be hitting the silver screens, others will be available on the various OTT platforms. Before you book your tickets or hit that subscription button, let us go through some movies that cinephiles shall look forward to in the month of September this year.

Trending Now

Jawan

The first on the list is Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller Jawan. Apart from King Khan, the movie will also see some prominent names from the South film industry such as Lady Superstar Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. The venture that marks the Bollywood debut of South filmmaker Atlee is slated to reach the cinema halls on September 7.

You may like to read

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvo3ZMgouGo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Friday Night Plan

Those who are a fan of coming-of-age comedy can watch Friday Night Plan featuring Irrfan Khan’s son Babli Khan, Juhi Chawla, Aadhya Anand, Ninad Kamat, Ria Chaudhary, Aditya Jain and Medha Rana. Made under the direction of Vatsal Neelakantan, it will share the tale of two brothers who decide to attend the year’s most awaited party while their mother is away from home on a business trip. Friday Night Plan premiered on the streaming giant, Netflix today on September 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iamjuhichawla)

Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma have collaborated on the film Jaane Jaane. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie is inspired by the famous Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X by Higashino Keigo. The flick also marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut. It revolves around the turbulent life of a divorced mother. Jaane Jaane is scheduled for an OTT release on September 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar’s family entertainer, The Great Indian Family will be released in the cinema halls on September 22. The movie directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya will focus on a rural family who becomes the victim of some unexpected events that are out of their control.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Sukhee

Another one on the list is Shilpa Shetty’s Sukhee which sheds light on the life of a bored Punjabi housewife. The story gains momentum when she travels to Delhi for her school reunion. This slice-of-life comedy will also be released in the cinema halls on September 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



What will be your pick this September?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES