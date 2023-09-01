Home

Jawan Trailer Clocks 23 Million Views in 24 Hours, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan And Even Zero Recorded More Views – Check Detailed Report

Jawan trailer vs Pathaan trailer vs Zero trailer: Which Shah Rukh Khan film recorded the highest number of views on YouTube in 24 hours? Here's the detailed report.

Jawan trailer clocks 23 million views in 24 hours on YouTube

Jawan trailer views in 24 hours: Jawan is riding on solid hype among the audience before its release next week. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is clearly one of the most-anticipated films of the year and the trailer of the film matched the entire hullabaloo around it. It’s been almost 24 hours since the grand trailer hit YouTube on Thursday morning and it has clocked 23 million as we write this report.

The Atlee directorial is looking at a giant opening day business at the Box Office on September 7 but it is expected to generate the same hype with its promos as well. The Hindi trailer of Jawan clocked 23 million views in 24 hours which is lower than what the Pathaan Hindi trailer recorded and even what Zero registered when it was released in 2018. While the Pathaan Hindi trailer clocked around 27.73 million views in 24 hours on YouTube, Zero holds the record of being the fourth most-viewed Hindi movie trailer in 24 hours on YT. It recorded around 40.5 million when it was released.

Check The List of Top 5 Most-Viewed Hindi Movie Trailers in 24 Hours on YouTube (sacnilk):

KGF 2 (Hindi): 49.02 million 83 movie: 43.25 million Sooryavanshi: 42.7 million Zero: 40.5 million Heropanti 2: 38.80 million

The most-viewed Hindi movie trailer in 24 hours is Yash starrer KGF 2. The film’s Hindi teaser also holds the record of being the most-viewed Hindi movie teaser on YouTube in 24 hours. It recorded around 106.39 million views in 24 hours while it remains the most-viewed teaser ever with 272.27 million views until today. War is the most-viewed Indian movie trailer with 137.14 million views.

Check The List of Top 10 Most-Viewed Indian Movie Trailers on YouTube (sacnilk):

War: Rs 137.14 million Baaghi 3: 129.40 million Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 126 million Zero: 124.32 million Housefull 4: 124.03 million KGF 2 Hindi: 120.53 million Sooryavanshi: 112.67 million Thugs of Hindostan: 112.44 million Kabir Singh: 108.22 million Shamshera: 107.82 million

Jawan’s journey has just begun and it is all set to rewrite history for both Shah Rukh Khan and Indian cinema at the Box Office. Many records are yet to be broken and new ones are expected to be created. Ready eh?

