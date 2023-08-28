Home

Jawan trailer is going to be out on August 31 at a grand event in Dubai. There's a lot of craze around the trailer of this Shah Rukh Khan starrer. But, can it really surpass KGF 2 teaser to become the most-viewed trailer in the history of Indian cinema?

Jawan trailer massive record update: The trailer of Jawan is slated to be released on August 31, Thursday all across the world. The film’s team announced the news on Monday evening, confirming that it is going to be as massive as the fans are expecting it to be. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has created a huge fan frenzy on social media with the audience calling the Jawan trailer ‘the trailer of the century’. SRK’s good friend and filmmaker Karan Johar also hinted at the anticipated grandeur of the trailer by taking to his Instagram stories and using the same trend.

While the trailer of Jawan is expected to be worth the wait since it is releasing a week before the big release, it will be interesting to see if it really ends up breaking some records. The biggest being set by KGF: Chapter 2. The teaser of the Yash starrer remains the most-viewed trailer/ teaser of any Indian film on YouTube in 24 hours. Considering the hype around the trailer of Jawan, it is likely to surpass that record and go past 272.27 million views that the teaser of KGF 2 managed to record in 24 hours on the video-sharing platform.

If we single out only the trailers of the Indian movies, then War holds the record of being the most-viewed trailer on YouTube in 24 hours with 137.14 million views. This is closely followed by the trailer of Baaghi 2 and Baahubali 2. The only SRK starrer that is on the list is Zero. The trailer of this Aanand L Rai directorial fetched 124.32 million views on YouTube in 24 hours.

Check The List of 10 Most-Viewed Indian Movie Teasers/ Trailers on YouTube in 24 Hours (sacnilk):

KGF 2 Teaser: 272.27 million War Trailer: 137.14 million Baaghi 3 Trailer: 129.40 million Baahubali 2 Trailer Hindi: 126.72 million Salaar Teaser: 125.45 million Zero trailer: 124.32 million Houseful 4 trailer: 124.03 million KGF 2 Trailer: 120.54 million Sooryavanshi Trailer: 112.67 million Thugs of Hindostan Trailer: 112.44 million

Jawan trailer will reportedly be launched at a grand event in Dubai. The film’s team is first preparing for its grand music launch in Chennai on Wednesday after which SRK will be flying to Dubai to launch the big promo which will eventually blow the horn of its advance booking as well. The pre-sales business of the film is already going strong in the US where it began last week itself. The advance bookings are likely to begin in India on September 1, setting the mood for the massive release of Jawan.

The film is looking at a grand pan-India release considering SRK’s popularity and success ratio after Pathaan’s box-office performance earlier this year. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Riddhi Dogra in important roles. What do you think about its trailer breaking records on YouTube? We are so looking forward to the magic happening on-screen! Watch this space for all the latest updates on Jawan! Read ah?

