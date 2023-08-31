Jawan Trailer: Deepika Padukone Looks Killer in Colourful Sarees as She Fights With Shah Rukh Khan, See Pics

Home

Ever since the release of Jawan trailer, fans have been gushing over Deepika Padukone's looks in colourful sarees. See pics

Jawan trailer has finally been released a week before the film’s release. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, actress Deepika Padukone is also there in the film oozing hotness in colorful sarees. In the Jawan trailer, there are a lot of surprising elements and Deepika also surprises us with her avatar. The first appearance of Deepika shows her smiling while looking at the camera. The second scene has her with Shah Rukh Khan where they two fight on a wet muddy floor in the middle of rain.

Deepika Padukone can be heard saying to Shah Rukh Khan, “Haar jaoge (you’ll loose), to which the King Khan replies, “Haar toh mai pehle hi gaya that (I’ve already lost my heart). Soon after that, she takes Shah Rukh down in their desi fight. We have to wait now for Jawan’s release on September 7 to know what exactly Deepika Padukone has to offer the audience.

Here are a few photos of Deepika Padukone from Jawan trailer:

Deepika Padukone wears a green floral saree as she poses for the camera.

Deepika Padukone fights with Shah Rukh Khan in a bold red saree

About Jawan Trailer:

Directed by Atlee, in Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a vigilante superhero who risks his life for the nation. The trailer also showcases Nayanthara in an action-packed avatar. Vijay Sethupathi once again unleashes his inner beast as the antagonist arms dealer. The 2:45-minute trailer gives the audience a roller-coaster ride.

Watch the trailer of Jawan here

Jawan trailer has crossed 2.8 million views on 1 hour on YouTube.

