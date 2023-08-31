Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s Action-Thriller is All About Vengeance, Grand VFX And Patriotism

Home

Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi brings back vengeance, grand VFX and patriotism post Pathaan.

Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan is on a heart-winning spree once again with his most anticipated vigilante action-thriller Jawan. The edge-of-the-seat trailer of the Shah Rukh-Nayanthara starrer was released on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The actor is once again all geared up to do some daredevil stunts post Pathaan with Atlee’s Bollywood directorial debut. SRK plays the vigilante superhero who will risk his life for the nation come what may. The trailer also showcases Nayanthara in an action-packed avatar. Vijay Sethupathi once again unleashes his inner beast as the antagonist arms dealer. The two minute, forty-five seconds trailer sets the audiences for a roller-coaster ride.

WATCH THE ACTION-PACKED TRILER OF SHAH RUKH KHAN’S JAWAN:

In the promo, Shah Rukh narrates the story of a king who lost many battles and started roaming in the jungle, filled with rage. The actor appears in many looks including his much talked about bald avatar. The blast sequences give KGF vibes. SRK once again plays a soldier in the movie where he refuses a deal with arms smuggler Kalee played by Vijay Sethupathi. The former refuses to betray his country. Later there are visuals of his family being harassed by goons. Shah Rukh, who essays the titular role then says, “Before you touch my son, deal with his father”. While sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, the Jawan actor wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son.

And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” A fan commented, “Trailer of the centuryyyyyyyyy🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another netizen wrote, “Good to go chief 💥.” A fan also took a sly jibe at trolls and captioned his comment as, “Boycottees are welcome with open heart. This is King Era.🔥🔥.”

