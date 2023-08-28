Top Recommended Stories

Jawan Trailer vs Salaar Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan or Prabhas, Which Actor Will Bring ‘The Trailer of The Century’?

Jawan Trailer vs Salaar Trailer: Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas scream 'The Trailer of Century' For Both The Movies. Check Reactions And Fan War on Twitter.

Updated: August 28, 2023 1:11 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Jawan Trailer vs Salaar Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for the trailers of the two most awaited movies of 2023 – Jawan and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. There is a fan war happening on the social media platform Twitter where #TheTrailerofCentury is trending big along with #Jawan and #Salaar.

Karan Johar shared on his Instagram story that he has watched the trailer of Jawan and it is ‘the trailer of the century’. Jawan trailer is going to be the most massy and extraordinary which nobody has ever seen in Bollywood. It is reported by several film critics that the public will go crazy after watching the trailer. On the other hand, Prabhas’ fans claim the same for Salaar, that the trailer will be given the title of ‘The trailer of the century’. However, the trailer release dates of Jawan and Salaar have not been announced.


Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society. The film is all set to release on September 7.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is a Telugu film, releasing PAN India, and is also an action thriller. It will be directed by KGF director Prashant Neel. The film will be out in the theatres on September 28.

Jawan Trailer vs Salaar Trailer: Here’s A Glimpse Of Fan War on Twitter


Which Trailer you are waiting for the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

