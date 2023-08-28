Home

Jawan Trailer vs Salaar Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan or Prabhas, Which Actor Will Bring ‘The Trailer of The Century’?

Jawan Trailer vs Salaar Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for the trailers of the two most awaited movies of 2023 – Jawan and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. There is a fan war happening on the social media platform Twitter where #TheTrailerofCentury is trending big along with #Jawan and #Salaar.

Karan Johar shared on his Instagram story that he has watched the trailer of Jawan and it is ‘the trailer of the century’. Jawan trailer is going to be the most massy and extraordinary which nobody has ever seen in Bollywood. It is reported by several film critics that the public will go crazy after watching the trailer. On the other hand, Prabhas’ fans claim the same for Salaar, that the trailer will be given the title of ‘The trailer of the century’. However, the trailer release dates of Jawan and Salaar have not been announced.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society. The film is all set to release on September 7.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is a Telugu film, releasing PAN India, and is also an action thriller. It will be directed by KGF director Prashant Neel. The film will be out in the theatres on September 28.

Jawan Trailer vs Salaar Trailer: Here’s A Glimpse Of Fan War on Twitter

PAN World Star #Prabhas‘ #Salaar ZOOMS past $400K mark at the USA Box Office. Advance sales – $418,731 [₹3.46 cr]

Locations – 337

Shows – 1012

Tickets – 14619 || #SalaarTrailer | #SalaarCeaseFire ||pic.twitter.com/XUIZWHZWWh — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 28, 2023

#JawanTrailer – Announcement Loading.. ⏳ • Audio Launch on Aug 30 in Chennai.. Remaining songs will be released in this Event..⭐ • Then Team might promote the film in Dubai and no other promotional events in India.. • #ThalapathyVijay will not be attending the… — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) August 28, 2023

#JawanTrailer announcement will be dropped at any moment…

Trailer ab Aaj ummeed na hi karna shi hai #ShahRukhKhan #Jawan #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya

Trailer Of The Century pic.twitter.com/fkX5OaPfk9 — YOGESH (@iamyogesh22) August 28, 2023

Trailer of the century ! CAN’T WAIT FOR IT. BRING IT ON #Jawan #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/igPtNwks8g — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) August 27, 2023

#Jawan vs #Salaar Usa Advance Booking Jawan – $151k [ Before 16 Days]

Salaar – $129k [ Before 36 Days ]#Prabhas Aur #ShahRukhKhan Overseas Ke King Our Dinosaur Hein pic.twitter.com/jkBpzz1hfa — Top 5 Hindi (@top5hindioff) August 23, 2023



Which Trailer you are waiting for the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

