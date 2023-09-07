Home

Entertainment

Jawan Twitter Review: ‘Shah Rukh Khan Like Never Before,’ Twitter Hails Atlee’s Mass Action Drama – Check Reactions!

Jawan Twitter Review: ‘Shah Rukh Khan Like Never Before,’ Twitter Hails Atlee’s Mass Action Drama – Check Reactions!

Jawan Twitter Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Jawan hit the big screens today and their fans cannot keep calm. The early Twitter reviews indicate that Atlee's movie is nothing short of a masterpiece - Check reactions!

Jawan Twitter Review: 'Shah Rukh Khan Like Never Before,' Twitter Hails Atlee's Mass Action Drama

Jawan Twitter Review: Shah Rukh Khan‘s movie is on track to set many milestones on its opening day, starting with being the largest Bollywood opener ever. With its gripping plot and outstanding acting, ‘Jawan,’ which was directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under the auspices of Red Chillies Entertainment, has taken the internet by storm. The film’s outstanding star cast, groovy music, compelling prevue, and trailer have been fueling the anticipation for it for months. Following the hugely successful ‘Pathaan,’ Shah Rukh Khan makes his comeback with ‘Jawan,’ and the movie lives up to the anticipation.

Trending Now

Soon after the premiere of Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara’s mass drama, their fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the movie. One of the users wrote, “B L O C K B U S T E R: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Atlee has delivered a masterpiece, blend of emotion and mass action

This year belongs to the baadhshah #ShahRukhKhan DON’T MISS IT !! (sic).” Another user wrote, “#ShahRukhKhan creates *History* Sells the *Highest* number of tickets at the National Chains for Day 1 post pandemic. Advance. Becomes the only actor to have two films: #Jawan & #Pathaan in the 500K PIC club. Final Midnight Count: #Jawan: 5,57,000 #Pathaan: 5,56,000 (sic).”

You may like to read

JAWAN TWITTER REVIEW: CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS

#Jawan Early Review

B L O C K B U S T E R: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Atlee has delivered a masterpiece, blend of emotion and mass action

This year belongs to the baadhshah #ShahRukhKhan

DON’T MISS IT !!#JawanReview #JawanTsunamiTomorrow #JawanFirstDayFirstShow #Jawaan #SRK pic.twitter.com/da7qoSK4Dv — MR.Reviewer (@review0813) September 7, 2023

#JAWAN 1st half The loyal #Bollywood audience finally sees what Tamil filmmakers have aced for years. MASS in it’s truest sense. The Atlee screenplay issues do exist especially while exploring the emotional beats But the MOMENTS are whistle worthy

What an interval block 🔥 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 7, 2023

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES