Jawan: One of the South's most skilful actors Vijay Sethupathi has starred in a number of films like Master, Vikram, 96, and Vikram Vedha. Rumours have been circulating for the past few weeks that Vijay Sethupathi has been cast in the role of the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan. According to reports, the actor has reportedly taken Rana Daggubati's place in the Atlee film. The publicist for the actor provided an update on his next movies.

His tweet read, "This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated."

Vijay Sethpathi to Appear in a Negative Role in Jawan

This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir’s Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.@VijaySethuOffl pic.twitter.com/Dkh2ViQSuy — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) August 13, 2022

This is the first formal statement regarding Vijay Sethupathi’s participation in Shah Rukh Khan’s pan-India film, Jawan, which is made by Atlee Kumar.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Line-up:

According to reports, Sethupathi will begin filming for Jawan by the end of the month. The last time we saw Vijay Sethupathi was in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, where he appeared with Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. The following collaboration between Vijay and filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will be for the upcoming movie Merry Christmas, in which he will star opposite Katrina Kaif.

About Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan:

Jawan is anticipated to be a magnificent event movie with intense action scenes and an Indian actor cast. On June 2, 2023, Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s first film to be shot entirely in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, will be released.

Watch this space for more updates on Jawan!