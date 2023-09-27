Home

Jawan vs Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Which Film Will Beat Pathaan First to Become Biggest Hindi Net Grosser of All-Time? Check The Detailed Report

Both Jawan and Gadar 2 are extremely close to match Pathaan's lifetime collection. It would be interesting to see which film beat Pathaan first to become the biggest Hindi nett grosser of all-time. Check the detailed Box Office report here.

Jawan vs Gadar 2 Box Office update

Jawan vs Gadar 2 bx office update: Jawan will become the ultimate biggest Hindi film of all time but it seems like Gadar 2 is here to take over the throne for a while before that. The Sunny Deol starrer is on its way to surpass Pathaan to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It is almost there by collecting a total of Rs 524.1 crore nett after its 47 days at the Box Office. The film has to collect a few more crores to surpass Pathaan‘s lifetime India total and become the biggest Hindi film ever.

Highlights Jawan vs Gadar 2 continues at Box Office

Box Office detailed report as Gadar 2 likely to beat Pathaan first

Which is the biggest Hindi nett grosser of all-time?

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer which was released earlier this year earned Rs 524.50+ crore nett in its full run at the domestic Box Office. Gadar 2 will be surpassing the same figure in a day or two considering it has already reached Rs 524 crore. Jawan, which continues to run in theatres has collected around Rs 515 crore nett from its Hindi version. It will take a good week to surpass Pathaan’s Rs 524+ crore.

Check The Week-Wise Box Office Breakup of Jawan After 20 Days – Nett Collection Hindi (sacnilk):

Week 1: Rs 347.98 crore

Week 2: Rs 136.1 crore

Day 16: Rs 7.1 crore

Day 17: Rs 11.5 crore

Day 18: Rs 13.9 crore

Day 19: Rs 5.4 crore

Day 20: Rs 4.9 crore

Total: Rs 515.24 crore

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, Gadar 2 is likely to topple Pathaan first, only to make way for Jawan to surpass it later. All these three films enjoyed their maximum business from the Hindi versions. The three films combined have revived the industry this year like no other film could do in the post-pandemic world. If everything goes fine, then Bollywood will be coming out with yet another Rs 1000 crore entertainer – Tiger 3. The Salman Khan starrer is hitting the theatres as the big Diwali release this year and it is expected to thrash all the existing Box Office records. All in all, the industry is likely to create history with at least five films surpassing the benchmark of Rs 500 crore in the domestic market this year. Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan have already done their bit. Tiger 3 and Dunki (again with Shah Rukh Khan) are expected to continue the same legacy at the Box Office from here.

What are your expectations with Jawan‘s lifetime Box Office collection in India? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jawan!

