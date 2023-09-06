Home

Entertainment

Jawan vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan to Beat His Own Record in India And Worldwide With Never-Seen-Before Advance Bookings Trend – Check Detailed Report

Jawan vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan to Beat His Own Record in India And Worldwide With Never-Seen-Before Advance Bookings Trend – Check Detailed Report

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is on a record-breaking spree with its advance bookings worldwide. The film is on its way to becoming the biggest opener at the Box Office tomorrow, beating SRK's own Pathaan.

Jawan vs Pathaan box office collection day 1 advance booking update

Jawan to beat Pathaan at Box Office: Jawan is set for a humongous opening day tomorrow at the Box Office both in India and overseas. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has recorded a fantastic pre-sales business, which poses numbers surpassing Pathaan’s first-day earnings worldwide. The Atlee directorial sold over nine lakh tickets as of 8 pm on September 5, Tuesday crossed Rs 25 crore gross for the opening day. The film has collected a Rs 40 crore gross worldwide with the Hindi version leading the pre-sales business. This is way bigger than what Pathaan did during its advance booking trend in India.

Trending Now

Highlights Jawan pre-sales business is sky rocketing

Jawan to beat Pathaan on opening at the Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan at Box Office as Jawan leads advance booking sales

Jawan Advance Booking Report Detailed Update

The YRF actioner had made around Rs 31 crore gross with its pre-sales business in India and Jawan will be surpassing that figure today, to record the biggest advance business for a Hindi film and the biggest ever opening day for a Hindi film. The film has already surpassed the advance sales of Gadar 2 which grossed Rs 18.50 crore gross in bookings. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, it sold around 3.40 lakh tickets in the three national chains (PVR, INOX, Cinepolis) as of 6:15 pm on Tuesday. By this morning, the business has already surpassed Thugs of Hindostan which sold 3.46 lakh tickets in the three national chains before its release. The ultimate target for the film remains Pathaan which sold 5.56 lakh tickets in its pre-sales business. Jawan is likely to match that number by the end of the day.

You may like to read

Will Jawan Beat Pathaan on Opening Day in India and Worldwide?

With this kind of traction in the advance sales, Jawan will be posing a deadly figure of anything between Rs 60-70 crore gross worldwide with a global opening day collection of over Rs 125 crore. Pathaan currently holds the record of being the only Bollywood film to register a Rs 100 crore plus opening worldwide. The new SRK starrer is now likely to replace that record. In the domestic market, Pathaan remains the highest-grossing Bollywood film with Rs 57 crore nett opening in India. Jawan is likely to go past this number with an opening day collection of anywhere between Rs 60-70 crore nett.

What are your expectations with the opening day box office collection of Jawan? Watch this space for all the movie-related updates and the honest review!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES