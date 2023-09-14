Home

Jawan’s Famous Dialogue ‘Bete Ko Haath Lagane se Pehle’ Was Not a Part of Script, Reveals Writer

Jawan's dialogue writer Sumit Arora recently spilled-the-beans on Shah Rukh Khan's famous line from the Atlee directorial.

Jawan Writer Opens up on SRK’s Iconic Dialogue: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is being hailed for its iconic dialogue Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before you dare to touch the son, deal with the father). Shah Rukh’s die-hard fans and eagle-eye netizens looking for minute details have linked the line with Aryan Khan drugs case and Sameer Wankhede. Social media users have claimed that it is SRK’s way of breaking the fourth wall by conveying his message to Wankhede. The dialogue writer of the Atlee directorial, Sumit Arora spilled-the-beans on the famous line in a recent interview.

JAWAN WRITER ADMITS ‘BETE KO HAATH LAGANE SE PHELE…’ LINE WAS NOT ORGINALLY IN THE SCRIPT

Sumit opined, “It’s a story that will make you believe in the magic of movie making. That line was never there in our draft originally. The ‘moment’ where SRK sir’s character says the line was always there and we all knew that it is a powerful moment even without a dialogue. But while shooting, it was felt that there should be a line, that this guy should say something,” as reported by India Today. He further added, “I was there on the set, so I was called in, and the first words that came out of my mouth given the situation were: ‘bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar’. It felt like the most obvious and most apt thing he should say at that moment. It just fits (in). Director Atlee and SRK sir both felt it’s correct and the shot was taken.” The writer concluded while pointing out, “The way SRK sir delivered it gave us goosebumps. But we never thought that that line would become such a huge hit and would resonate with people in this way. As a writer, you can only write a line but its destiny goes on to write itself.”

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu and others in crucial roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the movie.

