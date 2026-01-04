Home

Entertainment

Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij divorce: Who is richer, and how many kids do they have?

Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij divorce: Who is richer, and how many kids do they have?

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announce their separation after 14 years of marriage. Find out who is richer, their net worths, and how many children they have.

After months of speculation surrounding their marriage, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have finally confirmed that they have decided to part ways. The couple chose to address the rumours calmly and respectfully, making it clear that their separation was not the result of conflict or controversy. Instead, they described it as a thoughtful decision taken with maturity, peace, and mutual understanding. Their message focused strongly on maintaining harmony and protecting their children from unnecessary noise and negativity.

The marriage of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

Jay and Mahhi’s relationship began on the sets of television and slowly turned into a deep personal bond. They got married in 2011 and spent 14 years together as partners. Over the years, they appeared on reality shows, red carpets, and public events, often praised for their chemistry and honest approach to marriage. Like any long relationship, their journey had ups and downs, but they consistently chose to keep personal matters away from public drama.

Jay Bhanushali’s net worth and career

Jay Bhanushali is considered the wealthier of the two with an estimated net worth of around Rs 15 crore, having started his career as an actor and gained major recognition with the television show Kayamath, before becoming one of the most popular TV hosts through reality shows like Dance India Dance and Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and multiple award shows, while also earning from brand endorsements and appearances, alongside a film career that includes his 2014 debut in Hate Story 2, followed by Desi Kattey, Ek Paheli Leela (2015), and a 2025 appearance as himself in Be Happy.

Mahhi Vij’s net worth

Mahhi Vij has an estimated net worth of around Rs 10 crore and rose to fame through popular TV shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu, while also earning from reality shows, modelling, brand collaborations, and social media promotions; her film journey includes her Bollywood debut Dushmani (2001), a lead role in the Malayalam horror film Aparichithan (2004), a Kannada film Ganga Kaveri (2008), and her recent high-profile return to acting in late 2025 as Kausar in the series Seher Hone Ko Hai, making her a financially independent and well-recognised name in the industry.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About the childrens

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are parents to three children. In 2019, they welcomed their biological daughter, Tara Jay Bhanushali, through IVF. Before Tara’s birth, the couple had taken in two children, Khushi and Rajveer, as foster parents.

Although not legally adopted, Jay and Mahhi always treated them as their own, giving them love, stability, and a family environment. Even after the separation, both have made it clear that co-parenting and their children’s emotional well-being remain their top priority.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.