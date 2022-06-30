In a shocking incident, TV actress Mahhi Vij recently revealed that her temporary cook hurled abuses at her family and even threatened to stab them with a ‘khanjar'(knife). In a now deleted tweet, Mahhi had written, “Scared for my and my daughter’s life. Police and Jay caught this cook and now leaving him on bail to kill us. Wow marne ke baad morcha nikalna he openly said which was shown to police ki chaaku maar dunga tujhe.” Mahhi had also appealed to the Mumbai Police for the protection and safety of her daughter, Tara.Also Read - Mahi Vij Shares Horrific Car Accident Clip of Man Giving Her Rape Threats - Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)



The actress is extremely scared post this incident and said she is concerned about her lil daughter. The actress frantically unfolded the entire incident to ETimes TV and said that her nanny had spotted their temporary cook stealing and he was alerted. She said: “It had just been three days and we were alerted that he’s stealing. I had waited to inform Jay. When Jay came, he wanted to settle the bill but the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month. When Jay tried to reason out, he said ‘200 biharis laake khada kar dunga’. He got drunk and started hurling abuses at us. We went to the cops. I don’t care if anything happens to me, but I was scared for my daughter.” Also Read - Kiara Advani Watches Tara Bhanushali’s Video To Cheer Up - See Adorable Pic

The actress further added that the man kept calling her and used filthy language. “When we went to the police station he kept calling me. I have all the recordings. Seeing whatever is happening everywhere, it is very scary. What if he stabs me? If something happens to me, people will protest later. What’s the point then? I am scared for my family’s safety. I heard he will be out on bail. What if he actually gets men after coming out of the jail and targets us?” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Eviction, Jay Shares Aww-Dorable Video With Daughter Tara, Neha Thanks Fans Too

Mahhi had hired the cook in question on a friend’s recommendation. Mahhi is wife of TV actor Jay Bhanushali and the couple is parents to 2.5 years old Tara.