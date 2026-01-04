Home

Jay Dudhane breaks the silence after arrest in Rs 5 crore fraud case, says, ‘Will continue to…’

Reality TV star Jay Dudhane breaks his silence following his arrest in a Rs 5 crore fraud case. Read his statement and latest updates on the case.

Reality TV star Jay Dudhane, known for Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss Marathi 3, was recently arrested at Mumbai airport in connection with an alleged Rs 5 crore fraud case. Reports suggest that he was accused of selling a commercial property to multiple buyers using fake documents, leading to significant financial losses for potential customers. The news came just 10 days after his wedding to longtime girlfriend, content creator Harshala Patil, sending shockwaves across the entertainment and reality TV fan community.

What did Jay Dudhane say?

Jay has finally reacted to the allegations, denying all claims and stating that he is not afraid, as the matter has been twisted in dishonest ways. Speaking to the media while in a police van, Jay shared his perspective, “Honestly, I was shocked… If anyone has proof, let them present it. It’s unbelievable because the agreement has already been executed, and it would be impossible for one shop to be sold to multiple people. If it’s true, then prove it.”

He also spoke about his experience at the airport during the legal process, “At the airport, during immigration, I was informed that I cannot leave the country. When I realised this, I fully cooperated with the authorities and will continue to do so with all procedures.” Jay added that many people advised him to cover his face with a mask, but he chose not to, expressing his readiness to face the situation with full faith in the judicial system.

About the ongoing investigation

Following his arrest, members of Jay Dudhane’s family, including his mother, sister, grandmother, and grandfather, were questioned by authorities in connection with the FIR filed in the fraud case. Investigators are currently reviewing documents, property records, and statements to determine the validity of the allegations and trace the extent of the claimed financial losses.

The reaction of public

The case has drawn significant attention due to Jay’s recent rise as a reality TV star and the timing of the arrest shortly after his wedding. Fans have expressed shock, concern, and curiosity on social media, while the legal proceedings continue to unfold.

