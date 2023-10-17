Home

Jaya Bachchan And Her Equation With Paparazzi Improves, Here’s What She Said at Hema Malini’s Party – Watch

Jaya Bachchan doesn't like paparazzi culture in India. She has most of the times lashed out at them. At Hema Malini's birthday party, the veteran actor was spotted in a good mood, having a good conversation. Check the video.

Jaya Bachchan who has been spotted scolding paparazzi at almost all the events, this time at Hema Malini’s birthday bash, Jaya was seen in a good mood to mingle around and joke with paps. Last night, Jaya Bachchan entered the venue with two ladies. She laughingly told the paparazzi, “Yeh mujhe leke aai hai (They have got me here)”. When a pap asked her to look straight, she didn’t remain quiet, instead jokingly said, “Abhi itna aap direction mat dijiye (Don’t give me so many directions)”.

For the party, Jaya wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla white long kurta and jacket ensemble with a colourful border. She completed the look with a gajra around her hair bun.

Jaya Bachchan has made headlines for her arrogant behaviour towards paparazzis taking her pictures. She once said in an interview the reason behind lashing out paps. “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)'”, Jaya told Navya Naveli Nanda.

Watch the viral video of Jaya Bachchan here:

Hema Malini’s 75th birthday bash was attended by Rekha, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon and several other stars.

Jaya Bachchan has also been trolled whenever she has said bad for the paps as they are also doing their jobs. In a viral video last year, when a paparazzo stumbled while clicking Jaya Bachchan’s pictures, she told him, “Serves you right. I hope you double up and fall.”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen i Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, among other stars.

