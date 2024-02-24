Home

Jaya Bachchan Believes Women Are ‘Stupid’ to Not Let Men Pay on Dates, Grandson Agastya Says ‘I’d Love to Pay…’

Jaya Bachchan shared her thoughts on whether or not to split the bill on dates came up and her grandson, Agastya had a completely different take on it, in the latest episode of 'What the hell Navya.'

In the most recent episode of Navya Naveli Nanda’s vodcast ‘What The Hell Navya 2,’ titled ‘Macho Myths and Modern Men,’ veteran star Jaya Bachchan discussed her opinions on how women should allow men to pay on dates. Her brother Agastya joined her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandma Jaya Bachchan in the most recent episode. During the show, Navya talked about guys and toxicity. Navya discussed how modern women like to pay for their own meals when out on a date and feel empowered. She said, “For example, today if you take a girl out on a date and you offer to pay, some people get offended by that. Because women now feel they’re equally…” To this, Jaya interrupted and said, “How stupid of those women. You should let the men pay.”

Navya continued, “No, but I’m saying these are things that happen. That ‘Oh we can open the door for ourselves. You don’t need to open it for us.’ So, where do you draw that line?” Shweta then asked Agastya, Are you opening doors for people?

Jaya again got into the conversation and said, “Basically, what they’re trying to say is – don’t be chivalrous. How stupid is that?”

Agastya had a completely different take on it on this matter, explaining the difference between chivalry and toxicity, he said, “As long as you’re doing it to be polite, and not show ‘I’m the man,’ you can’t go wrong. If you’re opening the door not to be like, ‘I’m the one opening the door’ instead you’re doing it because ‘I want to help you,’ it’s never gonna come across the wrong way.”

“If you want to say, I’d love to pay for this meal, it’s not going to come across, the wrong way because you’re doing it to do something kind. Not like ‘I’m the provider, so I’ll pay.’ It’s the intent,” Agastya added.

With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya getting back together to talk about women’s concerns in a current context, fans are ecstatic about this episode. On the other hand, Agastya Nanda joined the discussion about evolving ideas of masculinity in a recent episode. Whether or not to split the tab on dates was another topic of discussion. Jaya Bachchan concurred with her observations.

For those who don’t know, Navya Nanda launched her podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya,’ on YouTube in 2002. She discusses the problems women in society confront in her podcast with mom Shweta and grandma Jaya Bachchan. They were open and honest in their talks as well. Navya also received a prize at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023 in January of last year.

Jaya Bachchan, meanwhile, recently appeared in the Karan Johar film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ which starred Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Ranveer Singh.

(With ANI inputs)

