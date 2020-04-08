As Jaya Bachchan turns a year older today, let us have a look at her time-testing love story with Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Around 47 years back, the angry man of the industry broke many hearts when he tied the knot with Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan. Their story have been told several times and we it was one of the story most spoken about even till date. Also Read - Short Film on Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Ranbir, Priyanka, Alia Team-up For ‘Family’

In the early 1970s, Jaya saw Amitabh at Pune Film Institute when Big B arrived there with filmmaker K Abbas and a group of actors. Though nothing really happened between them but Jaya was impressed by his personaslity. At that time, Big B was a struggling actor and Jaya was already a superstar. Soon, Jaya appeared on the cover of a glossy magazine and that is when Amitabh was smitten by her beauty. She matched all those features that he always wanted in his partner, which was a perfect balance of traditional and modern values. And, finally they officially met when Hrishikesh Mukherjee brought them together for the film Guddi. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Smears Internet With Nostalgia, Recalls 'Best Holi' With Jaya Bachchan-Raj Kapoor-Shammi Kapoor And Others



Recollecting the experience, Jaya once said in an interview, “I was introduced to him on the sets of Guddi. I was impressed by him and somewhat in awe as he was Harivanshrai Bachchan’s son. I felt he was different, though people laughed at me when I said that. I expressed my feelings and said he’s going to make it big, even though I was aware he wasn’t the usual stereotype hero. I fell in love with him very soon.”

Jaya was the first one who realised that she is in love with Amitabh and it was on the sets of Ek Nazar where cupid striked and the angry young man of Bollywood, fell in love with his lady.

A major turn in their love story came when their friends made a condition that if their film Zanjeer (1973) becomes a hit, then they will go to London. However, Amitabh’s parents rejected the idea of going to London with a girl unless he marries her and then came the big step and the duo took their wedding vows.



He proposed Jaya for the marriage and it was an instant yes from her. Then, he approached her parents for approval and they too gave their nod immediately. Within a few days, on June 3, 1973, they tied the knot and on the same day, they left for London. The wedding ceremony was a low key affair with only a few friends and family members.

The couple was blessed with two children – Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Despite being a successful actor, the actor chose to be a dedicated mother and homemaker and left the industry at the peak of her career.

Jaya once confessed in an interview, “I was really scared when I met him in person for the first time and felt he would be the only one who could ever make me to do things and I would do them without a fuss. I even decided that to please him, I would do anything.”

Talking about the famous link-up, Amitabh and Rekha, it was just 3 years of their wedding when news of their affair started buzzing around. However, the couple upheld their poise and dignity in public. He was even linked with Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi and few other actors. Speaking about the link-ups, Jaya once said, “I totally trust my husband and I know this industry. I have never been threatened or felt insecure about anything he did.”



Today, they both still stand strong. Jaya is an actor-turned-politician and a proud grandmother. Amitabh, continues to rule Bollywood.

Happy Birthday Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan!