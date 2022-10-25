We have seen legendary actress Jaya Bachchan lashing out at paps for clicking her at different events. On Diwali 2022, Jaya was spotted chasing paps outside her home Pratiksha in Mumbai amid her Diwali bash. In a video shared on Instagram, Jaya Bachchan was seen calling paparazzi stationed outside their home ‘intruders’ and chasing them away as they tried to capture the party. Jaya reacted angrily at the paps saying, “Kaise flash kar rahe hai aap (how are you using flash on your camera for taking pictures)? Intruders.” One of the people gathered outside, presumed to be a paparazzo, was heard saying in Hindi, “Switch off the cameras…” Many on social media reacted to Jaya’s latest interaction with the paparazzi. One wrote, “Guys leave her alone… You unnecessarily waste your time…”Also Read - Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

A few days ago, when Jaya Bachchan appeared on granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast show 'What The Hell Navya', she opened up about her hatred towards paparazzi. She told Navya, "I hate it, I despise it, I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, 'Aapko sharam nahi aati?' (Aren't you ashamed of yourself?)"