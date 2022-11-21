Jaya Bachchan Comments on Women Wearing Western Clothes, Daughter Shweta Cites ‘Ease of Movement’

Jaya Bachchan claims women want 'man-power' by dressing up in western clothes. Her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda defends women's choice of dressing up and also reminds her of the 'industrial revolution.' Read on.

Jaya Bachchan Comments on Women Wearing Western Clothes, Daughter Shweta Cites 'Ease of Movement'

Mumbai: Actor Jaya Bachchan says Indian women are westernising themselves more by wearing ‘western clothes.’ The actor was speaking in the podcast run by her granddaughter Navya Naveli when she made the statement. She, who is a politician and one of the most popular faces in Indian cinema, said women today are increasingly accepting western clothing thinking that it gives them power.

Jaya said, “I feel very unknowingly we have accepted that the western clothing gives that man-power to a woman. I would love to see a woman in woman power.” She added that women would usually wear dresses but even that changed. “I am not saying, ‘go wear a saree’. But in the west also, women used to dress in dresses. This whole thing changed much later when they started wearing pants,” she said.

Shweta Bachchan tells mom Jaya Bachchan about comfort and ‘ease of movement’

Disagreeing with her mother’s opinion, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, a businesswoman herself, mentioned that wearing pants provides more comfort to a working woman than spending time wearing a saree. She cited the industrial revolution to highlight how women took charge of things during that time when men went to war and that resulted in them prioritising their comfort and work over their appearance. “With the industrial revolution – when all men went to war, women started working in factories and they had to wear pants because you could not do all the heavy machinery work,” she said.

Shweta also talked about the ‘ease of movement’ that any person feels while wearing a pair of pants. “It is because of ease of movement. A lot of women today are not just at home, they are going out, they are getting jobs. It is easier to pull on a pair of pants and a t-shirt than it is to maybe drape a saree,” she said.

Navya Naveli tells nani Jaya Bachchan about women CEOs who wear sarees

Adding to what her mom said on the show, Navya mentioned that many Indian women are now also wearing sarees at work and it’s just about their choice and comfort. Jaya acknowledge the point and said that’s because they are “self-made and are confident in their skin.”

Jaya, who is known for her unabashed self and for being honest with her gestures, expressions, and words in the media, has been extremely unfiltered on Navya’s podcast. She has shared many anecdotes from her personal journey in the film industry. The actor has talked about her struggle with shooting during periods, the gender pay gap, and relationships.

On the work front, Jaya will be seen in Karan Johar’s movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi among others. It is slated to hit the screens on April 28, 2023.