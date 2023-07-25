Home

Jaya Bachchan Creates a Scene at Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening, Gets Miffed With Paps Again – Watch Viral Video

Jaya Bachchan arrived with her kids Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan for the grand premiere of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' but didn't seem in her best mood. Here's a video of her that's going viral from the event.

Jaya Bachchan viral video: Seems like Jaya Bachchan was in character when she arrived to attend the special screening of her film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘. In the Karan Johar directorial, she is seen as an angry and harsh woman who even slaps a person, and her mood didn’t look any different when she attended the screening on Tuesday night. Mrs Bachchan was accompanied by her kids – Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan who followed her to the venue.

Jaya was dressed up beautifully in fusion wear with a red kurta and a heavily embroidered jacket. As she entered the venue, she didn’t climb up the podium where the rest of the celebs were posing for the pictures clicked by the paparazzi. In fact, she turned to the paps and made her usual angry face as they requested her to walk up and pose for a few photos. She kept standing near the podium but never went up and in the next moment, she turned to the paps and asked them to shut up. Jaya Bachchan, staying true to her aggressive self, told them ‘I am not deaf. Chillao mat. Araam se bolo’.

She then turned back and kept walking to the theatre as Abhishek and Shweta followed. On the contrary, both her kids showed kind gestures to the paps and smiled at them. The video of the veteran actor from the screening of the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer is going viral on social media.

Many people commented on the video shared by a pap account on Instagram. A section of the audience criticised her for always being so rude to the paps. One user wrote, “That’s what we love Rekha. No arrogance, no attitude 😍 (sic).” Another wrote, “She is behaving like a school principal 😂😂😂😂 (sic).” One Instagram user wished to see her playing a negative role in a movie: “She don’t need to act any role of Villain or khoonkhar character, she actually is!!!! (sic).”

Jaya Bachchan has a history of schooling the paps. She is immensely strict with them and is generally a big critic of the entire pap-culture. She is often seen reprimanding them for taking her pictures without permission or for joking around her. Different people have different views about her ‘disciplinary’ self. What do you think of her behaviour this time?

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release this Friday. It is a love story and a family drama, marking KJo’s return to the big screen after a hiatus of seven long years. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

