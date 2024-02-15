Home

Entertainment

Jaya Bachchan Declares Joint Net Worth of Rs. 1,500 Crore with Amitabh Bachchan; Check What All Luxurious Items the Couple Possess

Jaya Bachchan Declares Joint Net Worth of Rs. 1,500 Crore with Amitabh Bachchan; Check What All Luxurious Items the Couple Possess

Jaya Bachchan possesses jewelry valued at Rs. 40.97 crore along with a car worth Rs. 9.82 lakh, whereas Amitabh Bachchan possesses jewelry valued at Rs. 54.77 crore and a fleet of 16 vehicles valued at Rs. 17.66 crore

Jaya Bachchan is now gearing up for her fifth Rajya Sabha term. According to a report, in an affidavit, the veteran actor-turned-politician has declared her and her husband Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth. The reports claim that the couple’s combined wealth is around Rs 1,578. According to a report by India Today, in Jaya’s affidavit, the veteran actress shows that her personal net worth for the financial year 2022-23 is Rs. 1,63,56,190, while Amitabh’s net worth was Rs. 273,74,96,590 for the same year.

Trending Now

According to the report, the combined movable property of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan is valued at Rs. 849.11 crore, while their immovable property stands at Rs. 729.77 crore. Additionally, Jaya’s bank balance is reported to be Rs. 10,11,33,172, and Amitabh’s is Rs. 120,45,62,083. Their possession consists of the actress’ jewellery which is worth Rs 40.07 crore along with a luxurious four-wheeler which is valued at Rs 9.82 lakh.

You may like to read

On the other hand, Big B also own jewellery valued at Rs 54.77 crore. Further, it seems that Amitabh is an auto-mobile fan as he owns a fleet of 16 vehicles, including two Mercedes and a Range Rover, collectively worth Rs. 17.66 crore. Further, the combined assets of the couple include property acquired through various sources.

The report states that Jaya accumulates wealth through endorsements, her salary as an MP, and professional fees, whereas Amitabh’s earnings come from interest, rental income, dividends, capital gains, and revenue generated by a solar plan.

Coming to Jaya Bachchan’s work front, the veteran actress was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie did well at the box office and featured Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.