Veteran actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over an 'alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry'. The veteran actor has given Zero hour notice to discuss the issue of the film industry being defamed. During the special hour in Rajya Sabha, MPs can raise issues of critical importance subject to approval by the speaker.

The discussions on Bollywood in Parliament comes even as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probes the drug angle in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The agency has also arrested several people including Rhea Chakraborty, her bother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant.

What is Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha:

Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha is a special hour in the parliament where 'real action' begins in the House at that hour. Zero Hour is defined as the interregnum between the end of question Hour and the beginning of the regular listed business in the House. It begins after 12pm.

Jaya’s Statement:

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaya said in Rajya Sabha, “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain. People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

She further said, “I am grateful to Ravi Kishan that Bollywood and drug usage was discussed in the Parliament. There should also be discussion on the Bhojpuri industry – the language and art has been misused to feed the poison of vulgarity to an entire generation for past 30 years. That should also be discussed, he is responsible.”

Ravi Kishan’s Statement:

On Monday, Ravi Kishan said, “A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country’s youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal. Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries.”