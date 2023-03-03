Home

‘Aaj Khush To Bahut Hogi’: Jaya Bachchan in a Good Mood Poses With Paps And Netizens Can’t Keep Calm – Check Hilarious Reactions

Netizens Can't Keep Calm After Jaya Bachchan Was Spotted in a Good Mood in Front of Paps, Here's What They Said.

Jaya Bachchan Viral Video: Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is most of the time seen snapping at paparazzi when they try to click her pictures and videos at events. Jaya Bachchan doesn’t even spare the shutterbugs and has often expressed her objections while being clicked. However, Jaya was a completely different woman as she was spotted in a good mood, and let us tell you this site is rare to watch!

Jaya Bachchan not only posed with the paps, but she also interacted with them. At Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s event last night, Jaya entered the red carpet in a lime yellow suit where she talked to the paps and tried to recognise one of the old paps. In one of the videos, she was seen happily posing with the photographers. She was seen saying, ‘I have known you since he was a kid’.

In a video shared by a pap outside Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla‘s bash in Mumbai on March 2, Jaya Bachchan is seen attending it in a yellow kurta salwar and a matching scarf around her neck. Surprisingly, she not only posed for the paparazzi, she even interacted with them and tried to recognise each of them. Jaya also posed with one of the photographers. In the video, she is seen telling him that she has known him since he was a kid.

Watch Jaya Bachchan’s viral video where she was seen happily posing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

NETIZENS SHOWER HILARIOUS COMMENTS

Netizens were quick to react to the video as it was a rare thing to see Jaya Bachchan smiling for the camera. One of the users wrote, “Jaya ji ko ghar se instructions mille hai lagta hai”. Another one said, “Aaj kush toh bahut hai”.

