Jaya Bachchan On People Making Fun of Her, Shows Disappointment For Those Making Memes

Jaya Bachchan Defines 'Jaya-ing' And Speaks on Being a Part of Meme in the Latest Episode of Navya Nanda's vodcast, "What The Hell Navya".

Amid the viral trends and internet culture, Jaya Bachchan has become an unexpected sensation, not for her cinematic achievements but for her unapologetic authenticity. The latest episode of Navya Nanda’s vodcast, “What The Hell Navya,” delves into the life and personality of the iconic Jaya Bachchan. The episode, titled “Who Makes The World Go Round,” featured three generations of women from the Bachchan family—Navya Nanda, her mother Shweta Nanda, and the legendary Jaya Bachchan herself. As the conversation unfolded, Jaya posed a profound question to Navya, asking about her aspirations. Navya’s response touched upon the evolving nature of work among the younger generation, emphasizing the concept of a “side hustle.”

However, the highlight of the episode was the revelation of a term inspired by Jaya Bachchan’s internet fame—’Jaya-ing.’ Navya explained that it signifies the ability to express oneself without inhibition, a trait for which Jaya has unwittingly become a pop culture symbol. Discussing the term with her grandmother and mother, Navya shed light on its connotations, with Shweta humorously suggesting that ‘Jaya-ing’ might mean being extra salty. Jaya, taking it in stride, expressed her nonchalant attitude towards people making fun of her. Still, she cheekily remarked that those creating memes should “do it properly.”

Jaya Bachchan Opens Up

Amidst the laughter and banter, Navya probed deeper into Jaya’s feelings about being a pop culture phenomenon. Jaya, known for her straightforwardness, admitted that she doesn’t mind people poking fun at her but insisted that meme creators should be more skillful in their craft. Jaya asked Navya Nanda, “What do you want to do actually I want to know?” Navya said, “That’s a deep question. What do you mean? We do multiple things. No one is anymore doing one thing. Young people have something called like a side hustle. It’s like a job, a 9-5 job. It could be any job.”

She added, “But while you do that job you also have something on the side that you are doing.” Jaya said, “I do (side hustle)…I provide meals for some of the people who do my memes.”

Navya continued, “It means like you can say what you feel like and not care. So you’re Jaya-ing. She further asked Jaya, “How do you feel about being a pop culture phenomenon?” Jaya said, “I don’t mind, people making fun of you or laughing at you I don’t mind but the people doing the memes are so bad, they should do it properly.” To this, Navya said, “You should teach them,” and Jaya responded, “Why should I teach them?”

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have two children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Navya is the daughter of Shweta and Nikhil Nanda, the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited.

