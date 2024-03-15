Home

Jaya Bachchan Opens Up About Supporting Amitabh Bachchan Through Tough Times: ‘Went Through Failures…’

Jaya Bachchan emphasised the importance of giving a quiet support to Amitabh Bachchan during his tough phase.

In a candid revelation, Jaya Bachchan, the matriarch of the legendary Bachchan family, shed light on the challenges her husband, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, faced during a tough period in their lives. Speaking on the podcast “What The Hell Navya” alongside daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya shared insights into silently supporting Amitabh during his darkest hours. Reflecting on the difficult phase Amitabh encountered, Jaya emphasised the importance of quiet support, stating, “When a man is going through a tough phase, it’s nice to just be there and be quiet for them. It’s nice to be silently standing there and saying listen I am here for you.”

However, Shweta expressed a different perspective, asserting her belief in taking a proactive role in problem-solving. Disagreeing with her mother, she emphasised the need to provide ideas and solutions to navigate through challenges.

Amitabh’s struggles during the 1990s, particularly his company’s bankruptcy and staggering debt of Rs 90 crore, were well-documented. In an old interview, he candidly shared the embarrassment and humiliation of facing creditors at his doorstep daily.

Nevertheless, amidst adversity, Amitabh’s resilience shone through. Opportunities such as Yash Chopra’s offer for “Mohabbatein” and his iconic role as the host of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” played pivotal roles in revitalising his career and restoring his financial stability.

The Bachchan family’s conversation offers a glimpse into the complexities of supporting loved ones during times of crisis. Jaya’s quiet strength and Shweta’s proactive approach exemplify the different forms of support needed in navigating challenges.

