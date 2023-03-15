Home

Jaya Bachchan’s Speech After India’s Oscars Win Goes Viral: ‘Market is Not in America…’ – Video Surfaces

Jaya Bachchan's latest speech in Rajya Sabha was all about appreciating Indian talent for winning Oscars and removing the north vs south divide when the West is looking at the country as the biggest market.

Jaya Bachchan viral speech: Actor and politician Jaya Bachchan celebrated and highlighted India’s twin win at the 95th Academy Awards in Rajya Sabha. On Tuesday, during his speech in the parliament, the veteran actor mentioned how it’s a proud moment for the country and the time to eliminate any north vs south debates. Bachchan said this is not the time to see which region or language has won but to celebrate the diversity of India and look at these films as ‘Indian first’.

Jaya Bachchan, who is often at the receiving end of social media users for making strong statements about the film industry, said she takes pride in representing the industry in parliament today. “I am so happy and I am so glad that we are discussing the most important ambassadors of this country. And they are the film folks. It doesn’t matter where they are from – north, east, south, or west – they are Indians… I stand here with pride and with dignity for our film fraternity, who have represented this country number of times, have won a number of awards starting from Satyajit Ray onwards,” he said.

JAYA BACHCHAN THANKS RRR AND THE ELEPHANT WHISPERERS IN VIRAL SPEECH AT RAJYA SABHA

The popular actor went on to thank those associated with these films for helping the international agencies, media, and the audience takes notice of the immensely talented India. “Main kehna chahti hoon ki yeh shuruyat hai, aur main Bharat ki janta ko dhanyawad dena chahti hoon jinke khatir videsh ke log aaj humari janta ko recognise kar rahe hai (This is just the beginning and I would like to congratulate the Indian population, because of whom people in the West are recognising great work by Indian filmmakers). The market of cinema is here, it is not in America,” she concluded.

Jaya Bachchan also mentioned that she knows SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, the writer of the film – KV Vijayendra Prasad, and others who put India on the world map with the Oscars. The actor received claps from her colleagues and a positive response on social media after her speech in the parliament. Your thoughts on the same?

