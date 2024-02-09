Home

Jaya Bachchan Talks About Red Flag in a Relationship: ‘Ek Cheez Jo Mujhe Bahut Buri Lagti Hai’

Jaya Bachchan, known for her straightforwardness, expressed bad manners for her would be a big red flag in a relationship.

In the latest episode of the popular podcast What The Hell Navya! Season 2, Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, engaged in a candid conversation with her nani and mother, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, respectively. The three generations of Bollywood’s iconic Bachchan family delved into the intricacies of relationships and the challenges of modern-day dating. The episode took a thoughtful turn when Navya asked Jaya Bachchan about relationship red flags. Jaya Bachchan, known for her straightforwardness, expressed, “Bad manners for me would be a big red flag.” She elaborated on a particular aspect that irked her, stating, “Ek cheez jo mujhe bahut buri lagti hai, jo log tu, tum karke baat karte hai. Chahe kisi se bhi ho. [One thing that really upsets me is when people use ‘tu’ or ‘tum’ while talking. No matter who it is.]”

Jaya Bachchan further emphasised the importance of conscious effort in maintaining respectful communication. She pointed out the shift in language dynamics across generations and urged the need for a conscious effort to uphold traditional values, especially in relationships. Sharing a personal example, she asked Navya, “Aapne kabhi mujhe nana [Amitabh Bachchan] se tum karke baat karte hue suna hai? [Have you ever heard me calling nana [Amitabh Bachchan] ‘tum [you]’?]”

Jaya Bachchan believed that respectful language is integral to nurturing lasting relationships. She commented, “Mujhe lagta hai yeh sab cheezo ke liye consciously effort karna chahiye, jo aapke generation ke log nahi karte. Aap se tum, tum se tu, tu ke baad finished. Toh relationship bhi aisa hi hota hai na? Jab tak aap kisi ki izaat ni karenge, pyaar nahi rahega. [I think you guys need to make a conscious effort for these things, which your generation doesn’t do. From ‘aap’ to ‘tum’, ‘tum’ to ‘tu’, and then it’s done. Isn’t that how relationships work too? If you don’t respect someone, love won’t last.]”

Navya and Shweta Bachchan Nanda resonated with the significance of respect in relationships. They collectively emphasised, “Respect is very important.” The podcast episode not only provided insights into the Bachchan family’s views on relationships but also showcased their ability to navigate conversations that bridge generational perspectives.

