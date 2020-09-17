Veteran actor turned politician Jaya Prada on Wednesday lent support to BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan over his remarks about drug use in Bollywood and said Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan was politicizing the issue. She told news agency ANI, “I support Ravi Kishan’s statement as a matter of protecting the youth from drugs is important to me. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs and must save our youth. I respect Jaya ji’s sentiment in this regard but this is not a topic that should be politicized. She did not have the right to make such statements”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Urmila Matondkar, Calls Her 'Soft Porn Star', Says 'She Isn't Known For Her Acting'

She further said the agency, "Why is Jaya ji taking this issue so personally? She should be speaking about saving the youth so that another case like Sushant's does not take place. He has left us and the whole country wants justice for him."

I completely support Ravi Kishan ji's remarks about saving youth from the problem of drug trafficking/addiction. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs & we need to save our youth. I think Jaya Bachchan ji is doing politics over the issue: Jaya Prada, BJP



This comes after Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday gave a zero hour notice in the Upper House over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry. Without directly naming Ravi Kishan, Jaya Bachchan had stated that she was “ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it.” To which, Ravi Kishan said, “Jo Jaya ji ne bola I am quite hurt. It’s very wrong. I thought she would in fact support me. Her parliament session was at 9 am today and I thought she will say things like, ‘Let’s finish off the drug cartel, or catch who the peddlers are.’ My concern is that yeh drugs, koi fashion na bana de. Isi liye jo koi kar raha hai unko pakadna jaroori hai. That is why maine apne taraf se aawaz uthai. Usme mujhe support milna chiahiye tha, she is my senior, I have worked with her, she knows me, she always blesses me…ab pata nahi unhone aisa kyu kaha.”

“Unhone yeh bhi kaha ki jiss thaali mein khaate hai, usme chhed karte hai. I just want to tell her that nobody gave me a break ever! Mera koi godfather nahi hai. From Bhojpuri to Bollywood I had my own journey. I am a self-made man”, he added.

Several personalities from the Bollywood film industry including Shabana Azmi, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonam Kapoor, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, and others have supported Bachchan’s statement.