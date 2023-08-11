Home

Jaya Prada Sentenced to Six Months Jail Term With Rs 5000 Fine in Old Case

Jaya Prada has been sentenced to six months jail term by a Chennai court with Rs 5000 fine in an old case.

Jaya Prada Sentenced to Six Months Jail Term: Jaya Prada has been found guilty by a Chennai court for non-payment of ESI (Employees’ State Insurance) money to workers of her theatre company in the Tamil Nadu capital. The veteran actress-politician has also been imposed a fine of Rs 5000 in connection to the case in which she was accused of not paying ESI amount from salaries. Jaya’s business partners Ram Kumar and Raja Babu were also found guilty, as reported by Hindustan Times. She owned a theatre company based in Chennai which got shut down. The theatre workers later complained against her for not paying the ESI money for the workers which was deducted from their salaries.

JAYA PRADA ACCUSED OF NON-PAYMENT OF ESI MONEY TO WORKERS OF HER THEATRE COMPANY

The workers have also claimed that the ESI money was not paid to the Government Insurance Corporation. The Labour Government Insurance Corporation filed a case against Jaya and her associates at the Egmore Magistrate Court in Chennai, as reported by HT. The veteran admitted to the charges and promised to clear the long dues. Although, she tried to seek dismissal of the case, the court rejected her appeal and sentenced her to prison along with imposing fine.

Jaya has acted in popular Bollywood movies like Kaamchor (1982), Tohfa (1984), Sharaabi (1984), Maqsad (1984), Sanjog (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Elaan-E-Jung (1989), Aaj Ka Arjun (1990), Thanedaar (1990), Maa (1991). She worked with many superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra and Sanjay Dutt in late ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s. Apart from Bollywood films, she has also been part of many Telugu movies.

