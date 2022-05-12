Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Review: Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey is all set to release on May 13, 2022, Friday and ahead of the theatrical release, the movie’s first review is out and it’s poistive! In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer plays the role of mild-mannered Gujarati man who goes against all odds to protect his unborn child as his family is against female child. Ranveer’s father in the film- Boman Irani – is a Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.Also Read - IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman to Perform - Reports

Here’s the first review of Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The first review of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is shared by Bollywood singer and composer Vishal Dadlani who recently took to his Twitter handle and showered praise on the Ranveer starrer. Calling Ranveer Singh a 'beautiful monster', Vishal pointed out what a talented actor Ranveer is. "This was me telling @RanveerOfficial how precious he is, after watching #JayeshbhaiJordaar . All the coloured pajamas in the world can't distract from the talent, the truth & the heart it takes to live a film & character like he has. What a beautiful monster this guy is!! 🤘🏽🖤".

Ranveer Singh on playing Gujarati boy in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

This is the second time Ranveer Singh is playing a Gujarati boy on screen. His first was Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer in an interview with a leading daily talked about his role in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He said, “I love everything about Gujarat its culture, its vibrancy, its zeal to be the best, and most importantly its people. So, I was really inspired to become a Gujarati boy in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and get the same amount of love from Gujaratis across the world, all over again. I hope they love the film and love my performance in it. I have given it my all and I know we have a very special film to offer to them.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Boman Irani.