Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Review: Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey is all set to release on May 13, 2022, Friday and ahead of the theatrical release, the movie's first review is out and it's not great! In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer plays the role of mild-mannered Gujarati man who goes against all odds to protect his unborn child as his family is against female child. Ranveer's father in the film- Boman Irani – is a Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

Here’s the first review of Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The first review of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is shared by Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, who got a chance to watch the film before its release. Sandhu has reviewed the movie and given two stars, he also spoke about the same old issue the movie has picked and there is nothing new in it. Sharing the Jayeshbhai Jordaar review, he wrote, "Bollywood never change ! Another Disaster is coming #JayeshBhaiJordaar ! Saw it at Censor Board. Boring Old Story & #RanveerSingh totally MISCAST ! Wohi Old Issue "Beti Bachao". Where is new Content in Bollywood. Headache Start Hogaya & Songs are even Worst. ⭐⭐".

Bollywood never change ! Another Disaster is coming #JayeshBhaiJordaar ! Saw it at Censor Board. Boring Old Story & #RanveerSingh totally MISCAST ! Wohi Old Issue ” Beti Bachao “. Where is new Content in Bollywood. Headache Start Hogaya & Songs are even Worst. ⭐⭐ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 11, 2022

Also Read - IPL 2022: Ranveer Singh's Wild Celebrations at Brabourne Stadium Goes Viral After Rohit Sharma-Led Mumbai Beat Gujarat | WATCH VIDEO

Reacting on the same, fans appreciated Umair Sandhu for disliking a film and giving true review. Twitterati commented saying: “Didn’t knew he also give negative review”, “Wow, this is what we wanted. Keep this up and your following will only increase.”

Ranveer Singh on playing Gujarati boy in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

This is the second time Ranveer Singh is playing a Gujarati boy on screen. His first was Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer in an interview with a leading daily talked about his role in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He said, “I love everything about Gujarat its culture, its vibrancy, its zeal to be the best, and most importantly its people. So, I was really inspired to become a Gujarati boy in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and get the same amount of love from Gujaratis across the world, all over again. I hope they love the film and love my performance in it. I have given it my all and I know we have a very special film to offer to them.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Boman Irani.

