Jayeshbhai Jordaar Twitter Review: Ranveer Singh-Shalini Pandey starrer social dramedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been reviewed by Twitterati as the film hit the screens on May 13, 2022. The YRF proudction directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar is based on the issue of female foeticide. As expected, the film received the much opinionated reviews by movie buffs on the micro blogging site. Check out this tweet by a fan appreciating the film and Ranveer's performance:

#JayeshbhaiJordaar is one of the best movies of this year Climax is so emotional with tight screenplay#Ranveersingh deserves National award for his performance Penis kaat dunga scene is better than #varundhawan entire career Rating :5/5#JayeshbhaiJordaarreview. — Alankar singh (@alankar6427) May 12, 2022

Fans Demands National Award For Ranveer!

A fan tweeted, "#JayeshbhaiJordaar is one of the best movies of this year Climax is so emotional with tight screenplay #Ranveersingh deserves National award for his performance Penis kaat dunga scene is better than #varundhawan entire career Rating :5/5 #JayeshbhaiJordaarreview." Another user tweeted, "1st half review: #RanveerSingh 's @JJ_TheFilm has an engaging first half. Dir @divyangrt doesn't shy away from using his strengths of witty dialogues and heavy messages in the play. The first half isn't heavy-handed to us, as we are introduced to the world of #JayeshbhaiJordaar."

1st half review: #RanveerSingh ‘s @JJ_TheFilm has an engaging first half. Dir @divyangrt doesn’t shy away from using his strengths of witty dialogues and heavy messages in the play. The first half isn’t heavy-handed to us, as we are introduced to the world of #JayeshbhaiJordaar pic.twitter.com/wsZOgp9Kdz — Elfa World (@ElfaWorld) May 13, 2022

#JayeshbhaiJordaar Till Interval 🤣🤣 it’s out & out @RanveerOfficial Show! Bhai kya Character Pakda Hai , Hass Hass Ke Haalat Kharab Ho Gayi! ❤️ Loved it so far. The Thing you saw in trailer is just starting 30 mins of the Film 🤩 INTRESTINGG TAKE A BOW #divyangthakkar — Rahul Tahilani (@TahilaniRahul) May 13, 2022

Ranveer Fans Hail The Social Dramedy!

However, some users tweeted about flaws in the screenplay. The films also received average to poor reviews from film critics. Ranveer’s fans however, defended the movie and hailed its subject. Check out the contrasting twitter reviews:

This film just needed to be mounted better! Most people are accustomed to watching such films on the OTT space now & some didn’t even know it released today. It probably marks also the clear segregation between what will go online & the escapism one seeks for in theatres! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 13, 2022

Overall, #JayeshbhaiJordaar works due to humour element and some heart-warming scenes. But they are not enough to make it a Jordaar experience because the screenplay has several flaws. It’ll not work at the box office. I just hope I’m proven wrong. #JayeshbhaiJordaarReview. — AAVISHKAAR (@aavishhkar) May 13, 2022

#JayeshbhaiJordaar ⭐️🌟 ( 1.5) Based on the issue of female foeticide JJ is a extremely boring film which fails to provide entertainment & humor in its narrative. #Ranveersingh act is decent but he couldn’t rise above the monotonous script & direction. SURE SHOT DISASTER. pic.twitter.com/8krJ2GoWJZ — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 13, 2022

Female infanticide is still a relevant topic in many of the native villages in India. And the film’s genre is social drama. And masala masculine genre has “similar topics” as well. Forget similar topics, the shots and treatment are similar in most of them. — Kumar (@SparshhKumar) May 13, 2022

Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Puneet Issar in stellar roles. Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Rohit Shetty’s Circus among his forthcoming releases.

