Jayeshbhai Jordaar Twitter Review: Ranveer Singh-Shalini Pandey starrer social dramedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been reviewed by Twitterati as the film hit the screens on May 13, 2022. The YRF proudction directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar is based on the issue of female foeticide. As expected, the film received the much opinionated reviews by movie buffs on the micro blogging site. Check out this tweet by a fan appreciating the film and Ranveer's performance:
Fans Demands National Award For Ranveer!
A fan tweeted, "#JayeshbhaiJordaar is one of the best movies of this year Climax is so emotional with tight screenplay #Ranveersingh deserves National award for his performance Penis kaat dunga scene is better than #varundhawan entire career Rating :5/5 #JayeshbhaiJordaarreview." Another user tweeted, "1st half review: #RanveerSingh 's @JJ_TheFilm has an engaging first half. Dir @divyangrt doesn't shy away from using his strengths of witty dialogues and heavy messages in the play. The first half isn't heavy-handed to us, as we are introduced to the world of #JayeshbhaiJordaar." Check out the tweets on Jayeshbhai Jordaar:
Ranveer Fans Hail The Social Dramedy!
However, some users tweeted about flaws in the screenplay. The films also received average to poor reviews from film critics. Ranveer’s fans however, defended the movie and hailed its subject. Check out the contrasting twitter reviews:
Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Puneet Issar in stellar roles. Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Rohit Shetty’s Circus among his forthcoming releases.
