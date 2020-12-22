The farmers are protesting against the contentious agricultural laws for the last 27 days. They have been fighting to revoke the laws in the borders of Delhi and have been receiving support from various sections. Today, Punjabi singer Jazzy B arrived at the Delhi Singhu border to show his support towards the farmers, who have been constantly demanding the Central government to repeal the agricultural laws. The reports suggest that he reached the protest site directly from Canada to encourage the farmers and said, “These farmers’ dharnas are having an impact abroad as well. We have also staged protests in Canada. All Punjabis are working consciously with enthusiasm.” Also Read - Vehicle Jatha: 3,000 Maharashtra Farmers Begin Long Procession to Delhi

The singer even sang a song ‘Bagawat’ in support of the farmers, which he had released recently which depicts the ongoing farmers’ protest against the laws. Also Read - Protesting Farmers Urge British MPs to Stop UK PM’s Visit to India Till Their Demands Are Met

Speaking about Jazzy B, he is an Indian-Canadian singer born in Jalandhar, Punjab. The singer moved to Canada when he was 5-years-old in the year 1993. He has 12 studio albums and two religious albums. He has even collaborated with various film tracks such as ‘Teesri Aankh: The Hidden Camera’, ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, ‘Rush’, ‘Shaadi Ke Side Effects’, ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns’ among others. He even made a special appearance in Diljit Dosanjh’s Jatt & Juliet that released in 2013.

On the personal front, Jazzy B lives in Canada with his wife Hardeep Kaur and two children.

