Katrina Kaif Still Part Of Jee Le Zaraa; Priyanka Chopra Exits Due To Busy Schedule: Report

Earlier this week, a few reports circulated suggesting that Priyanka Chopra had to leave the film due to a clash in the shooting schedule of Citadel season 2 and Jee Le Zaraa.

Earlier reports suggested that both Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra quit Jee Le Zaraa. (Credits: Instagram)

The last few days have witnessed a lot of speculations around the star cast of Farhan Akhtar’s anticipated project, Jee Le Zaraa. The film, which was earlier making headlines for its stellar cast of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra, is now creating buzz for completely different reasons. Speculations were rife that Katrina Kaif also walked out of the film after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the venture. While the makers are yet to officially announce if the Citadel actress has walked out of the film, reports have emerged suggesting that Katrina is still a part of the film.

Jee Le Zaraa: Priyanka Chopra Opts Out

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra has indeed left the film but Katrina Kaif remains a part of the cast. Earlier this week, a few reports circulated suggesting that Priyanka had to leave the film because the shoot is clashing with the second season of Citadel. The portal quoted a source saying, “Priyanka was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and she asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa next year. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024, so it didn’t work out.”

“It’s true and a very unfortunate development that Priyanka Chopra will no longer be able to do the film, but there’s no bad blood between her and the team,” the source further added.

Reports Of Katrina Kaif Quitting Jee Le Zaraa Baseless: Source

Speaking about the claims being made that Katrina Kaif, too, has opted out of the film, the source said that they are baseless. “There;’s no truth in it. It’s a project which will definitely be made because it is very close to Farhan as well as Zoya,” says the source adding, “Katrina is still on board and hasn’t walked out. She has a close bond with Farhan as well as Zoya after she did Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. So, there is no way that she will leave the project without any concrete reason. At the moment, she’s very much among the leading cast. And the worries around the film getting shelved are not relevant.”

About Jee Le Zaraa

Jee Le Zaraa will mark Farhan Akhtar’s comeback as a director after over a decade. The film was announced in 2021 on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. The upcoming film is anticipated to be another road-trip film like Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara with a women-centric storyline. Now, with Priyanka opting out of the film, the makers are considering Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani’s names as her replacement.

